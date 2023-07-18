No intention to phase out AP system in Malaysia despite direct import of Tesla EVs – Tengku Zafrul Aziz

In Local News / By Mick Chan / 18 July 2023 6:35 pm / 0 comments

The Malaysian government has no intention of phasing out the approved permit (AP) system for vehicle imports, minister of investment, trade and industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said, reported Bernama.

“We are not discussing [abolishing the AP system] yet; there is no intention at this point of time,” Zafrul told reporters, adding that the AP system would still be in use even though the approved company is another carmaker, as long as it brings the technology that Malaysia seeks.

The AP system remains in effect even though the government has allowed Tesla Motors to sell its vehicles in Malaysia without the AP rules required of other car companies selling cars in Malaysia, as the American EV maker was the first approved applicant in the BEV Global Leaders initiative by the ministry of investment, trade and industry (MITI).

“The AP [system] is still there. What we have announced is that we want [the companies] to bring the technology. We are consistent not just to Tesla, but to whichever that brings the value that Tesla can bring, we are going to treat it consistently. It’s not exclusive for Tesla,” the minister said.

Last Friday, prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim met Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk through a video call, which was also attended by minister of investment, trade and industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz; minister of communications and digital Ahmad Fahmi bin Mohamed Fadzil and SpaceX senior director Lauren Dreyer.

The prime minster said that Musk has agreed to make significant investments in Malaysia including the setting up of Tesla’s Malaysian headquarters in Cyberjaya, as well as to collaborate with the government through SpaceX and the satellite-based internet service Starlink, reported Bernama.

The Tesla Model Y has been priced on the Tesla Malaysia configurator site from RM199,000

The Tesla Malaysia online configurator came online last week, bringing with it the prices for the Model Y in three variants – the Model Y RWD from RM199,000, the Model Y Long Range AWD from RM246,000, and the Model Y Performance AWD from RM288,000; prices include SST.

The configurator also brought pricing for a range of optional upgrades, such as black, silver or blue paint for RM5,000, red multi-coat paint for RM10,000, a black/white interior scheme for RM5,000, a 20-inch ‘Induction’ wheel upgrade for RM10,000, Enhanced Autopilot for RM16,000 and Full Self Driving for RM32,000. Orders can now be placed for a non-refundable RM1,000 fee, and deliveries are estimated to begin early 2024.

