Ampang municipal council sets up one-stop centre for owners to dispose their disused vehicles for free

In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 28 July 2023 10:20 am / 0 comments

The problem of abandoned vehicles has been around for a long while, and with no provisions in the law to quickly remove and dispose of them, dealing with these eyesores has been a lengthy and tedious process.

In a bid to speed up their removal, a local council has come up with a disposal scheme where vehicle owners can voluntarily surrender their disused vehicle without having to fork out a sen for it.

As The Star reports, the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) has set up a one-stop centre (OSC) for the purpose of handling the disposal of disused vehicles. It said that vehicles that can be surrendered for disposal are cars, motorcycles and bicycles.

According to MPAJ president Dr Ani Ahmad, no fee will be charged for the service, with all that is needed being for the vehicle owner to inform the council that the vehicle was being surrendered voluntarily and to provide the location of the disused vehicle.

“Applications will be processed within 48 hours, after which MPAJ will collect the vehicle,” she said,

adding that the surrendered vehicles would be sent to MPAJ depots. She said that MPAJ would then work with the road transport department (JPJ) and MyEG to handle all the paperwork required for the disposal process.

Ani said MPAJ was the first local authority to undertake such an initiative to tackle the issue. She said tThe move to introduce the scheme was because the local council faced difficulties in dealing with abandoned vehicles, as it had to comply with the law.

“MPAJ must issue a notice and give a grace period for the owner to remove their vehicle before we can proceed with further action. If the owner fails to comply, then we need to obtain a court order to dispose of the vehicle, but this process is costly. With our new initiative, we hope to get owners to cooperate voluntarily,” she said.

