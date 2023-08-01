JPJ publishes new list of recalls from car, bike brands – Mercedes, Kia, Ford, Yamaha, Honda motorcycles

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 1 August 2023 1:12 pm / 0 comments

JPJ has published a list of product recalls from automotive brands in Malaysia. This is the second time that the JPJ has done so following the first edition in April, and it’s based on the department’s own records. Car companies involved are Mercedes-Benz, Kia and Ford; while Yamaha and Honda are the motorcycle brands included in the list.

We’ll start with Mercedes-Benz. The models involved are recent ones, and they include the W206 C-Class C200 and C300 variants from 2021-2022 (51 and 28 units respectively), the C118 CLA from 2022 (11 units), the W463 G-Class a.k.a. G-Wagen from 2018-2022 (128 units), and the GLE/GLS SUV from 2018-2020 (36 units).

Kia is recalling the UM Sorento from 2015-2020 (818 units) and the QL Sportage from 2015-2021 (313 units), while Ford wants to check a variety of Ranger and Everest variants made in 2021 and 2022 – see the image below. As for motorcycles, the Yamaha R25 (1,165 units) and and MT25 (1,240 units) made from September 2022 to March 2023 are being recalled, as is the Honda CBF 250 from July to August 2022 (32 units).

JPJ says that it received feedback from the OEMs initiating recalls that there have been difficulty in contacting some vehicle owners due to particulars that are not updated. Some vehicles have also changed ownership. The department is urging vehicle owners to update their details at authorised service centres and at JPJ to ensure that they can be contacted should there be a product recall.

Vehicle components that are not functioning properly brings risk to the driver and passengers, and there’s also a risk of accidents happening, which also introduces risk to other road users, JPJ said. Check the list of vehicles below – if your model is listed, act now. If you’re not sure about your car’s variant or manufacture date, check with the service centre.

