In Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 5 April 2023 5:02 pm / 3 comments

Vehicle companies in Malaysia have issued recalls whenever they discover a safety issue or defect with their products, with affected customers being notified personally as well as via notices published in the media.

As per Section 66 (1)(pp) of the Road Transport Act 1987, these companies are required to notify the road transport department (JPJ) of any recall activities being carried out, which enable the authorities to monitor the progress of each recall campaign until all affected models have been rectified.

It is imperative that vehicles affected by ongoing recall campaigns be fixed to ensure the safety of the owner as well as other motorists. However, despite the efforts of companies, there are still owners of affected vehicles that are not aware of ongoing recall campaigns in the country – the repair work is carried out at no charge to the owner.

To promote greater awareness of these recalls, the JPJ has announced that it will help companies to spread the word by posting ongoing recall campaigns on its official website and social media pages. As a start, the JPJ has listed out Mercedes-Benz, Audi and Perodua cars as well as Suzuki and Honda motorcycles that are currently being recalled in a new post on its official Facebook page.

According to the JPJ, this initiative was implemented in line with the wishes of its director general of Datuk Zailani Haji Hashim during his speech at a bilateral meeting with Japan’s ministry of land, infrastructure, transport & tourism (MLIT), National Traffic Safety and Environment Laboratory (NTSEL) and Japan Automobile Standards Internationalization Center (JASIC), which emphasised benchmarking activities for recall activities as implemented in Japan.









