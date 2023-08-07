Mercedes-AMG C63, E63 to get a V8 again by 2026?

In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 7 August 2023 9:54 am / 2 comments

According to a report by Car and Driver, Mercedes-AMG is considering bringing back the V8 to the C63 and E63 in the future, with sources telling the publication this could happen as soon as 2026.

At present, the latest C63, which is based on the W206 C-Class, is now a plug-in hybrid with a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder that is augmented by a rear electric drive unit for a total system output of 680 PS (671 hp or 500 kW) and 1,020 Nm. That’s significantly more than the previous C63 that served up 510 PS (500 hp or 380 kW) and 700 Nm from the long-serving M177 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8.

This PHEV setup is also used in the GLC63, and it is expected that a variation of it (possibly with an inline-six engine) will be used in an all-new E63 – based on the W214 E-Class – which has yet to be revealed. Last June, the German carmaker revealed the collectible E63 S Final Edition that has been widely proclaimed as a swansong for the V8-powered E63.

Despite the impressive figures that a downsized PHEV powertrain can offer, the report claims AMG buyers are not entirely “amused,” especially when the BMW M3 (the C63’s direct rival) comes with a turbocharged inline-six. The future M5 is slated to get a twin-turbo V8 with a hybrid system, while the upcoming Audi RS5 and RS7 are said to get a hybrid V6.

As such, two independent sources told Car and Driver that the M177 will be modified to meet EU7 emissions standards. Currently, you’ll find the eight-cylinder mill in the E Performance versions of the GT63 and S63, both with a plug-in hybrid setup not unlike the current C63. Senior engineers claims the C-Class and E-Class will require some minor bodywork changes to accommodate the V8 and other PHEV-related components.

