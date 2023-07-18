2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC43, GLC63 debut – no more V6, V8; 2.0L turbo mild hybrid and PHEV; up to 680 PS

In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 18 July 2023 12:50 pm / 1 comment

Following the debut of the second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC last June, the German carmaker has now presented two high-performance versions of the SUV, both powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine.

The first is the Mercedes-AMG GLC43 4Matic, which mirrors the setup seen on the C43 4Matic. As such, the previous 3.0 litre twin-turbo V6 has been replaced with the M139l (the ‘l’ refers to the engine’s longitudinal layout) rated at 421 PS (418 hp or 310 kW) at 6,750 rpm and 500 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm.

The engine is augmented by a 48-volt mild hybrid system that includes a belt-driven starter-generator (BSG) capable of providing a boost of 14 PS (13 hp or 10 kW) and 150 Nm. Just like with the C43 4Matic, an electric motor around 4 cm thin is integrated directly on the turbocharger shaft between the turbine wheel on the exhaust side and the compressor wheel on the intake side.

This system taps into the 48-volt electric architecture and acts to spin the shaft up at low revs until the exhaust gases take over, improving engine response from idle speed and across the entire engine speed range.

For more power, the GLC63S E Performance offers 680 PS (671 hp or 500 kW) and 1,020 Nm from its plug-in hybrid powertrain. Also matching the C63S E Performance, the range-topper’s M139l packs a larger turbocharger with an integrated electric motor that is driven by a more substantial 400-volt system.

With these upgrades, the 2.0 litre unit on its own serves up 476 PS (469 hp or 350 kW) at 6,750 rpm and 545 Nm from 5,250 to 5,500 rpm. To get to the total system output mentioned above, the GLC63S also comes with an electric drive unit (EDU) to form what the company calls a P3 hybrid layout.

The EDU features an electric motor positioned at the rear axle that is rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 320 Nm and integrated with a two-speed gearbox (the second gear comes into play around 140 km/h) as well as an electronically controlled rear axle differential lock.

The PHEV system also include a high-performance battery with an energy capacity of 6.1 kWh that enables the GLC63S to be driven on pure electricity for up to 12 km. The battery is directly cooled to ensure optimum operation temperature during demanding driving and can be recharged via brake recuperation or the 3.7-kW onboard charger.

Both AMG models feature a nine-speed AMG Speedshift MCT 9G (automatic transmission with wet multi-disc start-off clutch) and all-wheel drive as standard. The latter is an AMG Performance 4Matic system with 39:61 front-rear torque distribution in the GLC43, while the GLC63S gets a fully variable AMG Performance 4Matic+ setup with a mechanical connection involving the electric motor.

This means the electric motor can send drive to the front wheels if needed through a cardan shaft and the drive shafts of the front wheels. All-wheel drive is therefore always available, even if the engine is not running.

Performance-wise, the GLC43 takes 4.8 seconds to get from 0-100 km/h and maxes out at 250 km/h, while the GLC63S requires 3.5 seconds and will hit a top speed of 275 km/h. The acceleration times represent an improvement of between 0.1 to 0.3 seconds when compared to the previous V6- and V8-powered models that are less powerful.

To cope with the added grunt, there’s AMG Ride Control suspension with adaptive damping, with the GLC63S also fitted with active roll stabilisation. Three-stage AMG speed-sensitive steering and rear-axle steering (up to seven degrees) are also part of the kit list, along with an AMG sports braking system and AMG exhaust system. These systems can be configured through the AMG Dynamic Select system that has a further AMG Dynamics level for better control over the ESP.

Visual identifiers of the AMG models include a new Panamericana front grille, more aggressive bumpers with larger intakes and aero bits as well as a prominent rear diffuser. The two twin tailpipe trims are round in shape on the GLC43 and trapezoidal on the GLC63S.

Both interiors are also furnished with the AMG Performance steering wheel and various other model-specific trims and upholsteries. To match, the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) is tailored to these fast SUVs, with exclusive displays and AMG Track Pace for data logging.

At launch, the GLC63S is being offered in Edition 1 guise with specific touches like charcoal magno car film, 21-inch forged AMG wheels, yellow-painted brake calipers, standard AMG Aerodynamics Package, AMG Exterior Night Package I and II, branded seats and other visual touches.

