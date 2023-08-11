Sime Darby Motors launches training academy for retail, distribution staff; for technical and soft skills

In Local News / By Mick Chan / 11 August 2023 3:36 pm / 0 comments

Sime Darby Motors (SDM) has recently launched its Training Academy that is located at the Sime Darby Motors City automotive complex in Ara Damansara, Selangor that will train its workforce across retail and distribution divisions.

The Training Academy is home to nine classrooms that will accommodate up to 163 trainees, while also making use of the facilities and equipment already in place throughout Sime Darby Motors City as training resources in its programmes.

There are two main pillars for certification programmes, according to SDM; the first is comprised of technical and non-technical training for trainees to meet principal certification requirements, and these are conducted by a group of 11 in-house trainers who have receive the same certification from the brands represented by Sime Darby Motors.

The second pillar of the academy is the Sime Darby Motors training programme, which places emphasis on talent development towards enhancing organisational skill and knowledge.

The areas of development covered include soft skill such as personal and professional development, skills enhancement, customer service, sales closing techniques, and more, according to SDM. Training for these areas will be conducted by in-house trainers as well as by a network of certified training providers.

In line with industry direction, the Sime Darby Motors Training Academy is equipped with training vehicles, props, computer labs as well as other electric vehicle-related equipment to further upskill its employees to ensure a highly skill workforce for retail and aftersales services for EVs.

“The new Retail and Distribution Academy will be instrumental for innovation, upskilling and continuous learning, allowing us to deliver unparalleled customer experiences while contributing to the country’s automotive industry,” said Sime Darby Motors MD of retail and distribution Jeffrey Gan.

“It will also enable us to focus on emerging technologies and trends and be future-ready for the next generation of vehicles, particularly in the EV segment,” Gan added.

