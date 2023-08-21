Elmina plane crash: MoT asking public for dashcam footage, images, eyewitnesses to assist investigations

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 21 August 2023 3:25 pm / 6 comments

The transport ministry is requesting for relevant video footage or images of the private jet that crashed in Elmina on August 17 from the public, to assist in its investigations. Eyewitnesses who were in the area or saw the Beechcraft Model 390 go down should also contact the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB, or Biro Siasatan Kemalangan Udara).

According to the MoT, technical investigations of the accident based on Annex 13 – Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation, ICAO was started by the AAIB under the ministry on the day of the crash itself. ICAO Annex 13 says that an early investigation report needs to be ready 30 days from the date of the crash.

The aim of the investigation is to determine the situation and cause of the accident with the goal of saving lives and avoiding the same type of accident in the future. MoT stressed that the investigation’s purpose is not to apportion blame or liability.

Those who have relevant footage such as dashcam videos or pictures of N28JV going down can assist by submitting the material to AAIB at [email protected]. You can contact Lt Kol Juma’in bin Saadon from the TUDM at 03-88921235 if you need assistance. Eyewitnesses can also contact AAIB via email or phone.

At the same time, the transport ministry is urging the public to not share images and videos of the victims who perished in the crash. Basically, if you have original material, share it with the AAIB. If you don’t, refrain from forwarding along images of the deceased out of respect.

On August 17, a Beechcraft Model 390 plane with the registration number N28JV, flying from Langkawi to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang, crashed in the Elmina area of Shah Alam. The private jet had eight people onboard including two crew members, and there were no survivors. A car driver and a motorcyclist also died in the accident, which claimed 10 lives in total.

