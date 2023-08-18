Elmina interchange at Guthrie Corridor Expressway reopened to traffic following plane crash – Prolintas

In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 18 August 2023 5:51 pm / 0 comments

Prolintas has announced the reopening of the Elmina interchange at the Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE) following yesterday’s plane crash tragedy. The reopened route involves the entrance ramp from Shah Alam to Elmina West as well as the entrance ramp to Elmina East from Rawang, along the exit ramp to Shah Alam.

The highway concessionaire noted in its release that one of the two lanes of the road from Elmina West to Rawang is still closed as authorities continue to carry out investigations at the scene of the incident, but road users will still be able to access the GCE.

It also said its operations team has been to the incident to observe the damage as well as carry out immediate road repairs. The fire and rescue department has carried out street cleaning earlier.

According to transport minister Anthony Loke, the ill-fated private jet crashed at 2.51pm on its way to a scheduled landing at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang after departing from Langkawi. The crash claimed the lives of six plane passengers, two crew members and two road users.

