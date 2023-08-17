In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 17 August 2023 3:52 pm / 0 comments

According to posts by netizens on X (formerly known as Twitter), a plane scheduled to land at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (also known as the Subang Airport) has crashed on a road near Seksyen U16 of the Elmina township. Emergency responders are currently at the crash site along Persiaran Elmina and roads are claimed to be closed heading to the township.

The plane is said to be a small jet called a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) with registration number N28JV flying from Langkawi to Subang Airport. It’s also claimed the plane was carrying an unknown number of passengers and the crash resulted in the loss of life of a motorcyclist that was riding along the route.

Shah Alam district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim has confirmed the incident, NST reports. We’ll update this space as more information comes in.

UPDATES:

4pm – According to Malaysiakini, the incident claimed six victims.

5pm – The following is a statement from CAAM

AIRCRAFT CRASHED AT ELMINA, SHAH ALAM, SELANGOR PUTRAJAYA – The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) confirms that a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) registration number N28JV had crashed near Elmina, Shah Alam, Selangor on Thursday, 17th August 2023. The aircraft operated by Jetvalet Sdn. Bhd departed from Langkawi International Airport at 2:08 p.m. to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport. The first contact made by the aircraft with Subang Air Traffic Control Tower was at 2:47p.m. and landing clearance was given at 2:48 p.m. At 2:51 p.m., the Subang Air Traffic Control Tower observed smoke originating from the crash site but no mayday call was made by the aircraft. Kuala Lumpur Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (KL ARCC) has been activated to coordinate the search and rescue mission. A total of six passengers and two flight crew were on board and their conditions have yet to be confirmed at press time. The safety investigation will be conducted by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau under the Ministry of Transport Malaysia in accordance with Part XXVI of the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016. DATO’ CAPTAIN NORAZMAN BIN MAHMUD

Chief Executive Officer

Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia

