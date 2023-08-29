2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB facelift debuts – styling, kit tweaks; 5 or 7 seats; up to 292 PS, 536 km EV range

In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 29 August 2023 11:34 am / 0 comments

The Mercedes-Benz EQB joins the EQA in receiving an update before it arrives in European dealerships next year. Changes to the SUV with available three-row seating are similar to its smaller sibling, starting with a revised face that features a new black panel bearing small Mercedes-Benz stars.

These are in black as standard, but customers can also get them in chrome with the Electric Art or AMG Line – the optional Night Package makes them black again with these styling packages. Elsewhere, the bumper gains high-gloss black trim for the fog lamp sections and the taillights gain a new light signature, while new wheel designs and two paint finishes are added to the catalogue.

Interior changes include a new steering wheel with touch control panels, along with trim in brown lime open-pore wood trim and the Mercedes-Benz pattern – the latter can be backlit as an option. The EQB now comes standard with a 10.25-inch central touchscreen and an updated generation of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX).

Boot space remains between 495 to 1,710 litres for the five-seat version, while the seven-seat option offers 465 to 1,620 litres. The backrests of the seats in the second row can be adjusted in several stages as standard, and this row can be moved 140 mm lengthwise as an option. The max towing capacity with brakes is 1,400 kg or 1,700 kg, the latter being for 4Matic models.

On that mentions, the EQB250+ is the base variant in the line-up and comes with a front electric motor rated at 190 PS (188 hp or 140 kW) and 385 Nm of torque. This is juiced by a lithium-ion battery with a usable energy capacity of 70.5 kWh, which provides a WLTP-rated range of 463-536 km.

Following this is the EQB300 4Matic that adds a rear electric motor for a total system output of 228 PS (225 hp or 168 kW) and 390 Nm. There’s also the EQB350 4Matic that increases the outputs to 292 PS (288 hp or 215 kW) and 520 Nm, which is what we get here in Malaysia.

The 4Matic models have a lower usable battery capacity is lower at 66.5 kWh, so the available range is between 396-448 km for both – our local version offers up to 423 km. Minor aerodynamic revisions and low rolling resistance tyres contribute to the range improvements. The charging capacities are the same regardless of variant at up to 11 kW AC and 100 kW DC.

Like the EQA, a new “range monitoring” function has been added to the MBUX system that recommends settings to optimise range. Four Sound Experiences – Silver Waves, Vivid Flux, Roaring Pulse and Serene Breeze – are also available with the optional Burmester sound system.

