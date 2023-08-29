In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 29 August 2023 9:39 am / 0 comments

Click to enlarge

Merdeka Day is just two days away, and there will be a big parade in Putrajaya in the morning of August 31. Heading there to join the celebrations? Police are expecting 100,000 people to throng the administrative capital this Thursday, which means that Putrajaya won’t be its usual peaceful self, not when 22 roads will be close for the event.

If you’re attending, it’s better to take public transport to Putrajaya, and options include the MRT Putrajaya Line and the KLIA Transit, which has a RM15 return trip one-day promo. Of course, the problem with taking the train there is the last mile connectivity, as Putrajaya is a vast place.

They’ve got this covered though. There will be free shuttle buses roaming Putrajaya on August 31 and you can take the MS01 bus from Putrajaya Sentral, where the trains stop, to Dataran Putrajaya and back. This bus runs from 4am to 2pm and the frequency is every five minutes.

Click to enlarge

Since you’re already in Putrajaya, you might as well check out the super unique architecture and pretty views, and there are three other free bus routes to take you to virtually every interesting spot in the city – check out bus routes MS02 and MS03. MS04 is a loop between the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC, a designated parking spot) and Jalan Tun Hussein in Presint 3. Click on the route maps above.

If you really must drive, the available parking spots are around Masjid Tuanku Zainal Abidin (Masjid Besi), around Jabatan Wilayah Persekutuan, Suasana PJH, around Tugu Millenium, around Myfarm in Presint 9, PICC, near the transport ministry, Putrajaya Sentral, and public parking at the Persiaran Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah roundabout.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.