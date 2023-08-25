KLIA Transit Merdeka Day promo – 46% off KL Sentral – Putrajaya return adult ticket, RM15, first train 4.30am

In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 25 August 2023 2:53 pm / 0 comments

Those planning to head to Putrajaya to celebrate Merdeka Day next week, ERL has a special offer for you. The KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit operator is having a one-day only promo for August 31, offering 46% off the normal price for a return trip from KL Sentral to Putrajaya.

That means the two-way ride will only cost RM15 instead of the usual RM28. The offer is only valid for journeys that start at KL Sentral, heading to the Putrajaya & Cyberjaya station. That’s for adults. Kids aged 6-15 ride for just RM1 instead of RM12.60, while those below six ride for free.

The first train from KL Sentral heading to Putrajaya starts very early, at 4.30 am, so there’s plenty of time to get to the Putrajaya station, and then get to the administrative city’s main boulevard from there.

