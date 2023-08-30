In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 30 August 2023 9:58 am / 0 comments

Those attending the Merdeka eve countdown event at KLCC tonight, you can also use the MRT Putrajaya Line to get there via the MRT Persiaran KLCC station, besides the default option of the LRT Kelana Jaya Line.

This is the call made by Rapid Rail CEO Amir Hamdan, who added that using the MRT can also help reduce overcrowding that usually happens at the KLCC LRT station after the countdown event ends. Riders have to use Touch n Go cards so make sure that your card has enough credit, he said.

To cater to Merdeka countdown events (there will be one at Dataran Merdeka), the MRT Persiaran KLCC and LRT KLCC stations are among the train stations that will have operations extended to 2am on August 31. Selected bus routes will also run till 2am.

The stations involved are Masjid Jamek on the LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling Line; Pasar Seni, Masjid Jamek, KLCC and Ampang Park on the LRT Kelana Jaya Line; Pasar Seni and Bukit Bintang on the MRT Kajang Line; Ampang Park and Persiaran KLCC on the MRT Putrajaya Line; and the Bukit Bintang Monorail station.

Rapid KL says that connecting stations will also remain open to allow passengers to get to their final destination. Other stations will close at standard hours, but passengers can exit.

It will be a very short turnaround for the rail operator, as all LRT, MRT and Monorail stations will open at 4am tomorrow.

