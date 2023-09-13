RON97 petrol price September 2023 week three update – price of premium fuel unchanged; RM3.37 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / September 13 2023 5:33 pm

It’s Wednesday, which means that the time has come once again for the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia. Here, the ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of September 14 to 20, 2023.

The status quo remains – RON 97 petrol carries on unchanged in price, the premium grade of petrol staying at RM3.37 per litre that is the same as it has been last week.

The same applies, too, for RON 95 petrol, which continues at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021. No change either for diesel fuels, with the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends capped at RM2.15 per litre, and the Euro 5 B7 blend staying put at RM2.35 per litre.

This may however change, as the government plans to being the targeted subsidy programme next year. In the meantime, these prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, September 20, 2023, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 37th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format, and the 244th in total since the format was introduced at the beginning of 2019.

