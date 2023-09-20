RON97 petrol price September 2023 week four update – price of premium fuel up 10 sen to RM3.47 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / September 20 2023 5:19 pm

It’s Wednesday, which means time once again for the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of September 21 to 27.

Having been unchanged for a good while, RON 97 finally gets a price revision this week, and not for the better if you happen to be a user of the premium grade of petrol. It is now priced at RM3.47, up 10 sen from the RM3.37 per litre it was at last week.

There is of course no change to the price of RON 95 petrol, which continues at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021. Ditto, that for diesel, with the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends remaining capped at RM2.15 per litre, with Euro 5 B7 blend staying put at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, September 27, 2023, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 38th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format, and the 245th in total since the format was introduced at the beginning of 2019.

