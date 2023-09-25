ChargEV adds 60 kW DC fast charger at Starbucks drive-through in Setia Tropika, Johor – RM1.20/kWh

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / September 25 2023 3:30 pm

The Starbucks drive-through outlet in Setia Tropika, Johor is the latest to be joined by ChargEV with the addition of a 60 kW DC fast charger in the drive-through food and beverage outlet in the southern state, the electric vehicle charging provider has announced in a Facebook post.

This charging outlet is similar to that of the recently-announced charging location at the coffee chain’s drive-through outlet in Indera Mahkota in Kuantan, Pahang that was announced last month, which also outputs 60 kW DC and is similarly priced at RM1.20 per kWh. Also announced in August was the Starbucks Port Dickson drive-through outlet that is priced at a similar rate, albeit with up to 80 kW of DC output.

Charging your EV at the Setia Tropika location also entitles you to purchasing a Grande-sized beverage from the F&B outlet, according to the post, for when you are looking for refreshments while topping up the battery in your electric vehicle. This is the latest DC fast charger to emerge from the partnership between Yinson GreenTech and Starbucks Malaysia powered by ChargEV, which was announced in October last year.

Download the chargEV app using the links below:

LINK: chargEV (Apple)

LINK: chargEV (Google Play)

