In Cars, Local News / By Pan Eu Jin / 18 October 2022 3:15 pm / 3 comments

Following its recent deal with AEON Group to set up EV chargers in malls, Yinson GreenTech together with Starbucks Malaysia has unveiled a new network of charging stations, powered by chargEV. Currently, chargEV is Malaysia’s largest public charging network with over 400 charging points nationwide.

The launch took place at the Starbucks Eco Grandeur, Puncak Alam and with that, 23 new EV chargers at 17 different Starbucks stores within Klang Valley, Penang, Malacca, and Johor are now in operation. The installation of the EV chargers, powered by chargeEV, is the first for a retail coffee chain in Malaysia. It was announced at the unveiling that over the next three years, more EV charging stations with AC and DC fast chargers will be built within the Starbucks network of drive-thru stores.

Most of the 17 Starbucks outlets will only offer AC charging, while selected locations offer both 22 kW AC and 50 kW DC fast charging.

Users will need to download the chargEV app available on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, and the rates vary whether you have an active charge membership (discounted rates) or not.

That said, from today till the end of October 2022, EV owners can charge their vehicles at all 23 EV charging stations in 17 different Starbucks stores completely free of charge. AC and DC charging rates for members and non-members will be announced at the end of the free charging period.

From November 1, Starbucks customers who are chargEV members and charging their EVs at one of the 17 Starbucks stores can enjoy up to 50% off their first Grande handcrafted beverage, purchased in a single receipt. Members will need to produce their chargEV membership ID on the mobile app upon redemption. The promotion is valid for 12 months.

The 17 Starbucks stores are as follow:

Starbucks Kota Kemuning Drive-Thru (DC chargers)

Starbucks Reserve Setia Alam (DC chargers)

Starbucks Ukay Perdana Drive-Thru (DC chargers)

Starbucks Eco Gradeur Drive-Thru (DC chargers)

Starbucks Conezion Putrajaya Drive-Thru

Starbucks Rimbayu Drive-Thru

Starbucks Jade Hill Drive-Thru

Starbucks Reserve Eco Majestic Drive-Thru

Starbucks Eco Horizon Drive-Thru

Starbucks Icon City Drive-Thru

Starbucks Hillside Drive-Thru

Starbucks Juru (R&R) Drive-Thru

Starbucks Tanjong Tokong Drive-Thru

Starbucks Malim Jaya Drive-Thru

Starbucks Bandar Seri Alam Drive-Thru

Starbucks Seri Austin Drive-Thru

Starbucks Skudai (R&R) Drive-Thru

Download the chargEV app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store