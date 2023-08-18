ChargEV adds 60 kW DC EV charger at Starbucks drive-through in Kuantan, Pahang – RM1.20 per kWh

In Local News / By Mick Chan / 18 August 2023 2:45 pm / 0 comments

Electric vehicle charging provider ChargEV has announced in a Facebook post that it has added another DC fast charger to its charging network, and this time it is located at the Starbucks drive-through outlet in Indera Mahkota, Kuantan.

This EV charger at the Starbucks Indera Mahkota drive-through outlet is outputs 60 kW DC, and is priced at a rate of RM1.20 per kWh. This DC charger would serve EV users in the Bandar Indera Mahkota and wider Kuantan region near the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia, including those travelling from the west coast.

For comparison, the EV charger at the Starbucks Port Dickson drive-through location is also priced at RM1.20 per kWh, albeit offering a slightly higher 80 kW DC output.

The Kuantan DC fast charger is the latest to be added to the ChargEV network, from the partnership between Yinson GreenTech and Starbucks Malaysia for the growing of the network of charging stations powered by ChargEV.

Earlier this year in April, ChargEV installed a pair of CCS2 Kempower DC fast chargers at the Berjaya Times Square rated at up to 225 kW with its usage priced at the same rate of RM1.20 per kWh, along with six AC chargers rated up to 22 kW which are located in Basement 1.

