MBSA to set up 445 CCTVs to monitor flood risk areas

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / September 27 2023 10:42 am

Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) is setting up 445 CCTV cameras in areas that have been identified as being at risk of flooding in preparations for the Northeast Monsoon, reports Berita Harian.

According to MBSA deputy mayor Cheremi Tarman, the CCTV cameras will be used to monitor the increase in river water levels in areas prone to flooding. This is to enable rescue efforts to be carried out effectively should flooding occur.

“A total of 445 static and portable CCTVs (some used to monitor illegal dump sites) are managed by MBSA and there are also 50 CCTVs under the ministry of local government development (KPKT). We have installed CCTVs in several locations such as Taman Sri Muda, Seksyen 25; Seksyen 13; TTDI Jaya; Seksyen U2 and Setia Alam,” said Cheremi.

The city council is also requesting the cooperation of the department of irrigation and drainage (JPS) to speed up the construction of flood control barriers along the Damansara River and Klang River to reduce the risk of river water overflow. “I also reminded JPS beforehand to review the function of the two flood storage ponds which were built in 2006 in the TTDI Jaya and Ara Damansara residential areas,” Cheremi said.

“If it rains heavily in the upper area (Kuala Lumpur) it (flood waters) will be sent to the reservoir and reduce the risk of flooding, especially in the stadium area (Seksyen 13 and Taman Sri Muda),” he added.

If the route you intend to take is affected by floods, delay your journey if possible, and avoid forcing your way through floods as it may cause significant damage to your vehicle. It’s also recommended that you get the Special Perils add-on for your vehicle’s insurance coverage, as past floods in recent times have shown, vehicle owners without flood coverage face potentially massive repair bills.

