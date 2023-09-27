MBSA to set up 445 CCTVs to monitor flood risk areas

Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) is setting up 445 CCTV cameras in areas that have been identified as being at risk of flooding in preparations for the Northeast Monsoon, reports Berita Harian.
According to MBSA deputy mayor Cheremi Tarman, the CCTV cameras will be used to monitor the increase in river water levels in areas prone to flooding. This is to enable rescue efforts to be carried out effectively should flooding occur.
“A total of 445 static and portable CCTVs (some used to monitor illegal dump sites) are managed by MBSA and there are also 50 CCTVs under the ministry of local government development (KPKT). We have installed CCTVs in several locations such as Taman Sri Muda, Seksyen 25; Seksyen 13; TTDI Jaya; Seksyen U2 and Setia Alam,” said Cheremi.
The city council is also requesting the cooperation of the department of irrigation and drainage (JPS) to speed up the construction of flood control barriers along the Damansara River and Klang River to reduce the risk of river water overflow. “I also reminded JPS beforehand to review the function of the two flood storage ponds which were built in 2006 in the TTDI Jaya and Ara Damansara residential areas,” Cheremi said.
“If it rains heavily in the upper area (Kuala Lumpur) it (flood waters) will be sent to the reservoir and reduce the risk of flooding, especially in the stadium area (Seksyen 13 and Taman Sri Muda),” he added.
If the route you intend to take is affected by floods, delay your journey if possible, and avoid forcing your way through floods as it may cause significant damage to your vehicle. It’s also recommended that you get the Special Perils add-on for your vehicle’s insurance coverage, as past floods in recent times have shown, vehicle owners without flood coverage face potentially massive repair bills.
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.
Comments
Refer my name
Talk 1st, lie later
Guess all this Thanks to the previous Environmental Man who state that Malaysia is not a Climate Vulnerable Country back in 2021 then go and fish out direct negotiation tender for flood mitigation project at inflated price with no work done in Johor.
Komen syok sendiri, hari2 makin teruk jem di Selangor dengan pembangunan tidak terancang dari kerajaan PHancing. Banjir dan pencemaran tidak diselesaikan dengan serius. Belum masuk lagi dengan harga hartanah yang tak masuk akal. Konon negeri paling termaju
Hv cctv but no one to monitor,cannot go gak.
This is what you get when you put your country in the hands of the majority. Its a no brainer that there are way more stupid fols than smart fols. That is why there is only few billion aires or geniuses in this world. Democratic system = janji masa pilihan raya tapi minum teh, goyang kaki dan sapu duit lepas menang. Socialism/communism with meritocracy = council voting system where smartest of the smartest will vote if you are capable or not based on your merit. If you get highest vote, you can be president or menteri. Cakap kosong will not be entertained. Majority people just sit back and get the best.
Hey look look!! The minorities tryna put the blame on the Malays. They are so attached with victim mentality just like the latino and black people in Murica!
Dei CCTV not gonna help when shite hits the fan. What other flood mitigations did they do besides having the ability to look at the flood rising rapidly? Flood control barriers also not ready and we’re heading into October