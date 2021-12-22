In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 22 December 2021 9:37 am / 1 comment

A video posted by @chairman_GLC on Twitter just this morning showed flooding on the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) near Bukit Jelutong, so please avoid the area.

PLUS Malaysia is also warning motorists of flash floods on the NKVE from KM 9.1 north from Shah Alam to Subang, as well as the Shah Alam toll plaza on the North–South Expressway Central Link (ELITE). The northbound road on the ELITE towards both Seafield and Setia Alam is also affected by floods.

If you’re heading out and plan to use these routes, find an alternative or delay your journey if possible. It’s not recommended to drive through flooded areas, no matter what vehicle you’re in.

9:26hrs Awas! Banjir kilat di ELITE persimpangan Shah Alam arah Utara dari Setia Alam ke Shah Alam. Persimpangan ditutup. Sila guna laluan alternatif & rancang perjalanan anda. Harap maklum. @LLMinfotrafik — plusline1800880000 (@plustrafik) December 22, 2021