A video posted by @chairman_GLC on Twitter just this morning showed flooding on the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) near Bukit Jelutong, so please avoid the area.
PLUS Malaysia is also warning motorists of flash floods on the NKVE from KM 9.1 north from Shah Alam to Subang, as well as the Shah Alam toll plaza on the North–South Expressway Central Link (ELITE). The northbound road on the ELITE towards both Seafield and Setia Alam is also affected by floods.
If you’re heading out and plan to use these routes, find an alternative or delay your journey if possible. It’s not recommended to drive through flooded areas, no matter what vehicle you’re in.
NKVE pagi ni pic.twitter.com/de65GAgzfx
— Abah (@chairman_GLC) December 22, 2021
9:26hrs Awas! Banjir kilat di ELITE persimpangan Shah Alam arah Utara dari Setia Alam ke Shah Alam. Persimpangan ditutup. Sila guna laluan alternatif & rancang perjalanan anda. Harap maklum. @LLMinfotrafik
— plusline1800880000 (@plustrafik) December 22, 2021
9:22hrs Awas! Banjir kilat di NKVE Km 9.1 arah Utara dari Shah Alam ke Subang. Lorong kiri & lorong tengah ditutup. Trafik sesak. Sila guna laluan alternatif & rancang perjalanan anda.
Harap maklum. @LLMinfotrafik
— plusline1800880000 (@plustrafik) December 22, 2021
Comments
Today,I saw one X70 and another persona with mud markings up to the roof..being towed for repairs.
I wonder whether the owners have flood coverage.
I could imagine the despair and anxiety if there wasnt any flood coverage.
Not only the repairs could cost a bomb,but even after repairs..the smell of flood waters will still be around for some time.
Imagine ,the owner could not afford the repairs and with no flood insurance,the bank loan still needs servicing.
High time,flood insurance is a must for all cars .You never know when the next flood comes.