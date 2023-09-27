RON97 petrol price September 2023 week five update – price of premium fuel unchanged; RM3.47 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Gerard Lye / September 27 2023 5:24 pm

It’s time once again for the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia, with the ministry of finance announcing the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of September 28 until October 4.

After a hike last week to RM3.47 per litre last week, RON 97 petrol will remain at that price for the coming week. As it has been for a while, RON 95 petrol remains the same at the ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021.

Similarly, diesel prices are unchanged, with the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends remaining capped at RM2.15 per litre, with Euro 5 B7 blend staying put at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, October 4, 2023, which is when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 39th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format, and the 246th in total since the format was introduced at the beginning of 2019.

