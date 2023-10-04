2023 Mazda 2 Hybrid facelift for Europe – rebadged Toyota Yaris gets redesigned bumpers

Posted in Cars, International News, Mazda / By Mick Chan / October 4 2023 11:08 am

As the combustion-engined Mazda 2 has received an update at the beginning of this year, it is now the turn of its hybrid counterpart to be updated. First launched towards the end of 2021, the Mazda 2 Hybrid for Europe is based on the Toyota Yaris Hybrid that is built on the GA-B version of Toyota’s TNGA platform.

The Mazda 2 Hybrid’s TNGA Yaris origins are obvious, and so Mazda has now given its electrified B-segment hatchback a revised visual treatment in order for it to be more recognised as a Mazda product. Previously, the Mazda 2 Hybrid was given identical front and rear bumper styling to that of the European-market Yaris.

Here, the 2024 Mazda 2 Hybrid has the same bonnet, headlights and fenders as before, with a front bumper that has been restyled to a more prominent main intake, while the lower intake and side inserts have been reshaped as part of the front bumper’s restyling. The rear bumper, fog lamp and reflectors of the Mazda 2 Hybrid appear to be in the same positions as on the pre-update car, with wheels of a new design.

Early details for the 2024 Mazda 2 Hybrid reveal that the revised hatchback will be offered in four trim levels in the United Kingdom; Centre-Line, Exclusive-Line, Homura and Homura Plus.

According to Car Expert, the top Homura Plus variant gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10-inch head-up display and a panoramic roof; other variants get a nine-inch touchscreen unit.

Powertrain specifications for the 2024 Mazda 2 Hybrid have not been revealed, which could mean the carryover of the pre-update car’s powertrain with 116 PS combined from its 91 hp/120 Nm 1.5L Atkinson-cycle inline-three-cylinder petrol engine and a 79 hp/141 Nm electric motor, where an e-CVT sends drive to the front wheels; the pre-facelift was rated for a 0-100 km/h time of 7.9 seconds and a 175 km/h top speed.

Consumption figures as on the pre-update model are 3.8-4.0 l/100 km on the combined cycle based on the WLTP standard, with CO2 emissions of 87-93 g/km. For comparison, the Yaris Hybrid records figures of 3.7 l/100 km and 86 g/km. According to Mazda, the Mazda 2 Hybrid will arrive in the UK market from March 2024, with pricing and detailed specifications to be revealed later.

