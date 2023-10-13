Isuzu D-Max EV pick-up truck confirmed – to be made in Thailand for 2025 debut in Europe; SE Asia later

Posted in Cars, International News, Isuzu / By Mick Chan / October 13 2023 3:04 pm

Third-generation Isuzu D-Max; 2024 facelift

Isuzu has confirmed that it will be introducing a fully electric pick-up truck, Autoindustriya has reported. This comes after a report last month that the Japanese manufacturer plans to launch an EV pick-up truck as early as 2025.

“Isuzu is actively making efforts to realize a carbon-neutral society. Going forward, Isuzu plans to produce a BEV (battery electric vehicle) pickup truck in Thailand. Isuzu will first introduce it in Europe and then examine its gradual rollout by meeting the needs of each market, including Thailand,” said Isuzu president and COO Shinsuke Minami.

Technical details of the forthcoming electric pick-up truck have yet to be officially released, however it has been rumoured to be a BEV version of the D-Max, according to the report. Its electrical architecture could come from the Isuzu Elf EV, also known as the N-Series that was launched earlier this year, Autoindustriya added.

As the upcoming EV pick-up is likely to retain ladder-frame construction, this model could require just minor modifications for the pick-up truck architecture to accept the electric N-Series powertrain, it continued.

The earlier report by Nikkei Asia reported that the upcoming electric pick-up will be based on the D-Max, and it will be made in Thailand for debut in Norway in 2025 before it goes on sale in Thailand.

