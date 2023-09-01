Isuzu D-Max EV to debut in 2025 – made in Thailand

In Cars, International News, Isuzu / By Gerard Lye / 1 September 2023 1:08 pm / 0 comments

According to a report by Nikkei Asia, Isuzu plans to launch an all-electric pick-up truck in Thailand and other markets as early as 2025. The move is said to enable the Japanese automaker to preserve its high market share in Thailand as Chinese automakers step up efforts to increase electric vehicle (EV) demand.

Isuzu controls around half of Thailand’s market for pick-up trucks, which is a popular segment that accounts for over 40% of the country’s auto sales. Close rival Toyota has announced that it will begin producing a fully electric Hilux – previewed by the Hilux Revo BEV concept – this year, so Isuzu isn’t looking to fall behind.

Isuzu’s all-electric pick-up truck will be based on the D-Max and be made in Thailand for a 2025 launch in Norway before being introduced in Thailand. Other markets in Europe and the Middle East will follow soon after. It already offers a light-duty commercial vehicle with an electric powertrain with the debut of the seventh-generation Elf (or N Series) back in March this year.

Sales of EVs in Thailand are expected to hit 50,000 units this year, more than double the roughly 20,000 units in 2022. Chinese automakers such as BYD, Changan Automobile, SAIC Motor and Great Wall Motor already have investment plans to set up local production in Thailand, although none are offering electric pick-up trucks yet.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.