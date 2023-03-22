In Cars, Concept Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 22 March 2023 12:22 pm / 0 comments

In December 2022, Toyota presented the Hilux Revo BEV concept in Thailand to preview what an all-electric version of the country’s “national car” could be like. Introduced in the year Toyota Motor Thailand (TMT) celebrated its 60th anniversary, Toyota president Akio Toyoda himself attended the event to show off the concept.

At this year’s Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS), the Hilux Revo BEV is one of the vehicles on display, so we got up close and snapped a few photos of it. Keep in mind that Toyota has yet to confirm when or even if a production version will be introduced, and there are no technical specifications made available for now.

The concept is based on the current Hilux Revo Standard Cab sold in Thailand and looks nearly production-ready with a complete interior (more on that later). The exterior does see some changes, including a largely closed-off front grille with a chrome strip linking the redesigned headlamps.

Elsewhere, there’s a new bumper with glossy black sections like the faux corner intakes and lower apron trim. Along the sides, 17-inch alloy wheels replace the stock steelies and the fuel door on the left side of the vehicle has been omitted for obvious reasons. Meanwhile, a charge port door is added to the front fender, with ‘BEV’ badges adorning various exterior panels.

On the inside, it once again looks like a regular Hilux Revo Standard Cab, albeit with a few upgrades. Leather seat upholstery can be found inside the cabin along with dual-zone climate control, while the centre console has been tweaked to house an electronic parking brake as well as gear selector that appears to be lifted straight from the bZ4X. Despite being an electric vehicle (EV), the concept continues to feature analogue gauges and a multi-info display instead of a fully digital screen.