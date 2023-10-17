Sime Darby Motors and Gentari sign MoU to accelerate setting up of EV chargers at showrooms, public areas

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / October 17 2023 5:16 pm

Sime Darby Motors (SDM) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gentari to accelerate the building of EV charging stations and infrastructure across SDM’s network, as well as in other publicly accessible locations.

The MoU will see both parties exploring opportunities to establish EV charging stations and related infrastructure at SDM’s automotive facilities across Malaysia, as well as in SDM’s other regional markets. The MoU will also explore establishing charging facilities beyond SDM showrooms, such as at golf clubs, hotels and healthcare centres, among other potential locations.

The companies say that to encourage EV adoption, the collaboration will also look at value-added services for SDM customers. These may include EV charging subscription plans, personalised home charging packages, portable charging services and flexible mobile charging solutions, among other things.

Other areas covered by the MoU include a potential partnership for EV fleet solutions and even solar energy projects. The MoU was recently formalised at a signing ceremony between Jeffrey Gan, MD of retail and distribution of Sime Darby Motors Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Macau; and Shah Yang Razalli, Gentari’s deputy CEO.

“This MoU underscores our commitment to shaping a sustainable future through low carbon mobility. We look forward to working with Gentari to accelerate environmentally friendly technologies and solutions for the automotive sector, particularly to support the EV eco-system which continues to grow in Malaysia,” Gan said.

“Leveraging SDM’s established track record and extensive regional footprint and our expertise, we are set to pave the way for a broader alliance that will unite various OEMs within the SDM portfolio. Together, we are strongly positioned to lead the charge in low-carbon mobility and the transition to sustainable energy, in creating a better future for the coming generations,” said Shah Yang Razalli.

Gentari has deployed over 180 charging points in Malaysia and over 160 charging points in India through its affiliated entities since its introduction in June 2022. Three weeks ago, the domestic tally was 170, so the domestic network is growing as we type.

