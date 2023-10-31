2024 Kia K5/Optima debuts in South Korea – mild styling tweaks, new interior tech; priced from RM98k

Posted in Cars, International News, Kia / By Gerard Lye / October 31 2023 11:09 am

The Kia K5 facelift has been revealed in South Korea and is now available for pre-orders, with prices ranging from 27.84 million to 39.54 million won (RM98,287 to RM139,743). The car formerly known as the Optima is currently in its fifth generation (DL3), with the update arriving nearly four years since its initial debut in November 2019.

The K5’s visual changes aren’t as drastic as with the new Carnival that we reported on earlier, with notable cues being tweaked headlamps that appear slimmer than before. There’s also a new daytime running light signature that is a lot more dramatic in design – looks a bit like a shuriken, don’t you think?

Other notable revisions include a new lower apron with upward “fangs” that remind us of the EV6 GT/GT-Line, new wheels, more angular 3D-effect headlamps with trailing light bars across the boot as well as a new rear bumper with a diffuser-like element and trapezoidal-shaped exhaust trim.

The evolutionary approach continues on the inside, with the dashboard now sporting dual 12.3-inch displays, one for the digital instrument cluster while the other is a touchscreen for the brand’s next-gen infotainment system known as the connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC). Accompanying tech include over-the-air updates, built-in video streaming services, Kia Digital Key 2, an optional 12-speaker Krell sound system and a wireless charging pad.

Just like in the latest Sorento, and as seen in the EV6, there’s now a dedicated panel with capacitive touch buttons and dials that integrates both media and climate controls. The K5 also follows those models by adopting a rotary gear selector instead of a conventional lever to tidy up the cabin further.

The facelift also brings with it three new interior colours – Sand, Martian and Black – to join the two new exterior colours of Wolf Gray and Moonscape Matte Grey. There’s also a ‘Black Fit’ package that adds 18- or 19-inch wheels, a suede headliner, mirror caps, a rear diffuser and tailpipes that are all finished in black.

Under the new metal, the K5 gets a revised suspension setup for improved ride comfort in combination with improved sound insulation. As for engines, the Smartstream family includes a 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated MPi inline-four petrol unit that pumps out 160 PS (158 hp or 118 kW) and 196 Nm of torque.

There’s also a 1.6 litre turbocharged T-GDi petrol engine with 180 PS (178 hp or 132 kW) and 265 Nm as well as a 2.0 litre NA LPi inline-four running on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) rated at 146 PS (144 hp or 107 kW) and 191 Nm.

Last but not least, there’s a hybrid option that uses a 2.0 litre NA inline-four petrol engine with an electric motor for a total system output of 195 PS (192 hp or 143 kW). The NA and hybrid setups all come with a six-speed automatic, while the turbocharged powertrain gets an eight-speed auto. The Optima has been missing from the Malaysian market for quite a while now, and we didn’t even get the DL3. Would you welcome the return of the Opti-K5 as an alternative to the Toyota Camry?

