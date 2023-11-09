JPJ says e-testing automated driving test system proceeding as planned, currently at pilot project stage

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / November 9 2023 4:19 pm

The road transport department (JPJ) says it has begun trialling the electronic driving test system (e-testing) in a pilot phase project at five driving institutes. The department said that the development of the system, which was announced in 2022, is proceeding according to plan.

As for its deployment, the department told The Star that “full implementation of the system is subject to the policy and direction from the transport ministry,” adding that there were no plans to make the system mandatory for all driving institutes.

However, Malaysian Driving Institute Association president Mat Aris Bakar indicated that some driving institutes would begin using the system before the year is out. “It is expected to be implemented in phases by year-end involving several driving institutes,” he told the publication.

He said that e-testing would eliminate claims of unethical practices. “It is a fairer system and can help in producing candidates who are truly competent and not those who passed the test because they were assisted or because of corruption,” he explained.

Mat Aris added that the system will also speed up the testing process, where results can be obtained faster. “It is a high-capacity system and is expected to increase the image of driving institutes and the JPJ,” he said.

Under the system, learner drivers will no longer have a JPJ officer sitting next to them during their driving tests, as all evaluation will be done remotely from a control room via multiple cameras and sensors located on the circuit. The electronic process will thus see no human interference, with the results of the driving test being generated in real-time. Students will also be able to review their tests should they fail.

It will be used for practical tests such as the slope test, three-point turn, reverse parking, parallel parking, the Z-course and S-course, Mat Aris explained. The five driving institutes currently testing the system in its pilot phase are located in Johor, Penang and Kedah (one each) as well as Selangor (two).

