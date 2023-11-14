Volvo XC40 T5 Recharge PHEV dropped in Malaysia – only B5 mild-hybrid and P8 EV on sale, both RM279k

Posted in Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Mick Chan / November 14 2023 2:44 pm

With the 2024 model year update for the Volvo XC40 range, the B5 mild-hybrid combustion engine-powered variant is now priced the same as the XC40 P8 EV, at RM278,888 on-the-road without insurance.

The update also means the discontinuation of the XC40 Recharge T5 plug-in hybrid variant, which was last updated for Malaysia in October 2022, leaving mild-hybrid and fully electric variants to form the XC40’s line-up in the country.

In Malaysia, the XC40 EV is currently on sale as a 2023 model whereas the XC40 B5 mild-hybrid is a 2024 model, with some specification details to differentiate the two externally. In front, the XC50 B5 is specified with LED projector headlamps, whereas the XC40 EV gets LED reflector units, along with the blanked front grille that signifies the lack of a combustion engine in its bay.

Rolling stock for both the XC40 B5 and EV variants are alloy wheels shod in tyres measuring 235/50R19, with the B5 getting Michelin e.Primacy rubber whereas the EV gets Pirelli P Zero Elect. Tyres on both variants get the ‘VOL’ OE (original equipment) marking for Volvo cars; the B5 variant in Malaysia gets a different alloy wheel design.

The key difference, of course lies in the powertrain, with the XC40 B5 powered by a a 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine that outputs 249 hp from 5,400 rpm to 5,700 rpm and 350 Nm of torque from 1,800 rpm to 4,800 rpm.

Mild-hybrid assistance contributes 11 hp and 40 Nm for total outputs of 260 hp and 390 Nm, which drive all four wheels through an eight-speed Geartronic automatic transmission. Combined fuel consumption is 7.3 litres per 100 km, and 0-100 km/h acceleration is elapsed in 6.4 seconds.

For comparison, the XC40 EV packs a dual-motor electric powertrain, totalling 408 PS and 660 Nm of torque across the front and rear axles. Its 78 kWh battery pack offers up to 438 km (WLTP) on a single charge with consumption rated at 22.1 kWh per 100 km, while 0-100 km/h acceleration is done in 4.9 seconds.

Interior of the 2024 Volvo XC40 B5 (left), and 2023 XC40 EV (right); click to enlarge

For interior equipment, both the XC40 B5 and XC40 EV are outfitted with and Android Automotive OS-powered infotainment system with built-in Google Services, Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Play Store and the Volvo Car App. Hardware includes a 12-inch digital instrument display for the driver and a nine-inch portrait-oriented infotainment touchscreen on both variants.

Differentiating the cabin of each variant is the dotted-line motif in the trim sections of the dashboard and door cards of the XC40 B5 mild-hybrid, while these trim sections in the XC40 EV wear topography-inspired backlit graphics, similar to those found in the also all-electric C40.

Also found in both variants is the 600-watt Harman Kardon sound system with 13 speakers plus subwoofer, while conveniences include a Qi wireless phone charging pad in the front centre console.

In terms of active safety and driver assistance systems, both the XC40 B5 and XC40 EV get the City Safety pack which brings collision avoidance and mitigation with Intersection Support Pedestrian, cyclist and large animal detection with steering support and braking.

Also included in the safety kit are front and rear collision warning and mitigation support, lane keeping aid, run-off road mitigation (the 2024 B5 adds road edge detection), blind spot information system with steer assist, cross traffic alert with auto brake, seat belt detection with graphical indicator for all seats, and emergency stop assist, plus adaptive cruise control (the XC40 EV adds Traffic Jam Assist), 360-degree Surround View camera (the XC40 EV adds Park Assist) and the Pilot Assist driver assistance system.

For passive safety equipment, both the XC40 B5 and XC40 EV feature run-off road protection, dual-stage driver and front passenger airbags, side impact protection system with dual chamber airbags, full-length curtain airbags and whiplash protection for the front seats.

The XC40 B5 mild-hybrid gets the Vapour Grey exterior paint colour for the 2024 model year, replacing Thunder Grey in the palette from the model’s previous iteration while also bringing over Sage Green that was previously the preserve of the full-EV XC40 Recharge.

Last but not least, the 2024 Volvo XC40 B5 Ultimate is sold in Malaysia with a five-year, unlimited mileage warranty, while the XC40 EV adds an eight-year, 160,000 km warranty on the EV drive battery.

2023 Volvo XC40 EV

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.