2024 Volvo XC40 B5 in Malaysia – Pixel projector headlights, sunroof; same price as BEV, RM279k OTR

Posted in Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Mick Chan / November 10 2023 4:50 pm

The Volvo XC40 has been updated once again for the Malaysian market, with the B5 mild-hybrid variant available in a sole Ultimate trim, priced at RM278,888 on-the-road without insurance, which is identical to that of the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric (XC40 EV) in Ultimate trim.

For comparison, the XC40 Recharge BEV continues to be on sale as 2023 year model and gets promotions such as a RM25k rebate. For the 2024 model year, the mild-hybrid B5 is RM10,000 more than its last update in October 2022, and the Recharge T5 plug-in hybrid variant has been discontinued.

As denoted by its B5 designation, this XC40 packs a mild-hybrid powertrain comprised of a 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine that outputs 249 hp from 5,400 rpm to 5,700 rpm and 350 Nm of torque from 1,800 rpm to 4,800 rpm. The electric drive component of the powertrain brings 11 hp and 40 Nm, yielding combined outputs of 260 hp and 390 Nm of torque, sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed Geartronic automatic transmission.

New for the 2024 model year on the XC40 is the Vapour Grey exterior paint colour, replacing Thunder Grey in the palette from the model’s previous iteration while also bringing over Sage Green that was previously the preserve of the full-EV XC40 Recharge. All exterior colours are paired with interior upholstery in Charcoal Connect suede and Microtech fabrics.

Changes brought on the latest model year iteration also include the Pixel Technology headlamps, succeeding the LED projector units of the previous 2023 model-year version, which may suggest that the ongoing chip shortage is being overcome.

Rolling stock on the XC40 B5 are 19-inch wheels of the same design as used on the previous MY2023 B5 variant, and are also shod with Michelin e.Primacy tyres measuring 235/50R19. Added to the XC40 B5 for the 2024 model year is a sunroof, whereas the 2023 model did without.

Inside, interior upholstery is by the aforementioned Charcoal Connect suede and Microtech fabrics in black, with infotainment by Android Automotive OS with built-in Google Services, and standard for five years from the purchase of the XC40 is Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Play Store, Volvo Car App remote functionality and data for said services.

As before, the driver gets a 12-inch digital instrument display with infotainment provided through a nine-inch, portrait-oriented touchscreen, while audio output comes courtesy of a Harmon Kardon 600W, 13-speaker sound system plus subwoofer. A Qi wireless phone charging pad is present in the centre console, joined by a pair of USB-C ports and a 12-volt/120-watt power outlet, as well as another in the luggage compartment.

Active safety equipment in the 2024 XC40 B5 Ultimate includes the City Safety pack comprised of collision avoidance and mitigation with Intersection Support Pedestrian, cyclist and large animal detection with steering support and braking.

Also on are front and rear collision warning and mitigation support, lane keeping aid, run-off road mitigation with road edge detection, blind spot information system with steer assist, cross traffic alert with auto brake, seat belt detection with graphical indicator for all seats, and emergency stop assist, plus adaptive cruise control and the Pilot Assist driver assistance system.

Passive safety kit includes run-off road protection, dual-stage driver and front passenger airbags, side impact protection system with dual chamber airbags, full-length curtain airbags and whiplash protection for the front seats.

In Malaysia, the 2024 Volvo XC40 B5 Ultimate is sold with a five-year, unlimited mileage warranty.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.