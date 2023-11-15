2025 Toyota Crown Signia debuts in the US – two-row SUV replaces the Harrier; 246 PS AWD hybrid only

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / November 15 2023 4:40 pm

In October last year, Toyota introduced the Crown Crossover for the United States (it’s simply called the Crown there), which marked the return of the Crown nameplate in the market. Fast forward a year and a few weeks, the Japanese carmaker has now expanded the line-up to include the all-new Crown Signia.

Also known as the Crown Estate, it is one of four body styles of the Crown series, with others being the Sedan, Sport and the aforementioned Crossover. Set to arrive in US dealerships in the summer of 2024, the Crown Signia, like the ninth-generation Camry, will be offered with a drive hybrid powertrain, although it is all-wheel drive only for the SUV.

This sees an electronic CVT (E CVT) paired with a 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine that is augmented by two electric motors. The AWD portion of the system comes in the form of an electric motor in the rear axle, which contributes to a total system output of 246 PS (243 hp). Said figure is more than the Crown Sedan that packs 239 PS (236 hp), although the lifted fastback (Crown Crossover) is also available with a 2.4 litre turbocharged hybrid system making 345 PS (340 hp).

With these figures and the AWD hybrid powertrain, the Crown Signia is capable of towing up to 1,225 kg. Toyota also provided a preliminary combined fuel consumption of 15.3 km/l (6.5 l/100 km or 36 mpg) and pointed out that there will be drive three modes available, namely Normal, Eco and Sport.

In the US, the Crown Signia will replace the Venza, which we know here as the fourth-generation Harrier. Compared to that SUV, the Crown Signia occupies a larger footprint, measuring in at 4,930 mm long (+190 mm), 1,880 mm wide (+25 mm), 1,620 mm tall (-40 mm) and with a wheelbase that spans 2,850 mm (+160 mm).

Built on the GA-K version of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), the Crown Signia will be assembled at the Tsutsumi Plant in Aichi, Japan. Design-wise, the Crown Signia features a ‘hammerhead’ front end also seen on the Crown Crossover, with unique details on the SUV being slim daytime running lights, a more closed-off and patterned grille as well as headlamps mounted at the corner of the bumper.

Elsewhere, there is black body cladding and a typical SUV-like profile, while the rear sports full-width taillights. As for the interior, it looks to be a carbon copy of the Crown Crossover, with dual 12.3-inch displays – one as the digital instrument cluster and the other being an infotainment touchscreen – on the dashboard.

You’ll also find an identical centre stack that houses the central air vents above the climate controls, while the centre console has the gear selector and two cupholders. Even the partial partition that separates the driver from the front passenger is the same, as is the design of the steering wheel.

Toyota won’t point out how much boot space there is with its new SUV, but it should be more than the Crown Crossover that offers 430 litres. What we are told is with the 60:40 split-folding second-row seats folded flat, the cargo space is 1,981 mm (6.5 feet) long, and there is a powered tailgate with hands-free operation.

On that mention, the standard equipment you get with the base XLE variant includes 19-inch alloy wheels, Softex faux leather/fabric seat upholstery, a six-speaker sound system, powered and heated front seats, a wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as keyless entry and start.

Eight airbags and the Toyota Safety Sense suite are also part of the XLE’s kit list, the latter consisting of autonomous emergency braking, lane departure alert with steering assist, adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist, road sign assist, automatic high beam, Proactive Driving Assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert and safe exit assist.

The only other available variant is the Limited, which adds on 21-inch alloys, real leather upholstery, an 11-speaker JBL sound system, a ventilation function for the front seats, heated rear seats, a panoramic roof, the Toyota Digital Key (smartphone as a key) and a digital rear-view mirror. The Limited is also offered with an optional Advanced Technology package that includes features such as a panoramic view monitor, traffic jam assist, front cross traffic alert and lane change assist.

