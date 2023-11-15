2025 Toyota Camry debuts in the US – ninth-gen is 2.5L hybrid only; up to 235 PS; AWD and FWD; V6 axed

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / November 15 2023 12:13 pm

Say hello to the ninth-generation Toyota Camry, which is first making its debut in the United States where it will only be offered with series-parallel hybrid powertrains. Buyers there will get to choose between front- and all-wheel drive configurations along with four trim levels, namely LE, SE, XLE and XSE.

The fifth-generation of the Toyota Hybrid System (THS 5) in the all-new Camry features a 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine that is augmented by two electric motors for a total system output of (228 PS) 225 hp.

For the AWD version, there’s a third electric motor on the rear axle that brings the total system output to (235 PS) 232 hp – this setup is referred to as E-Four. Both powertrains come an electronic CVT (E CVT) as well as a lithium-ion battery, although Toyota is not disclosing the energy capacity of the latter for now.

The previous 3.5 litre V6 option won’t be making a return for the Camry despite its higher output of 301 hp, likely due to its lowering demand, poor fuel economy and the company’s push to reduce emissions. There’s also no mention of the TRD variant, which was available with the eighth-generation model.

Powertrain talk aside, the latest Camry is underpinned by the same GA-K version of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) that was also used by its predecessor. There are some tweaks though, including new dampers and revised tuning for better on-road manners and comfort.

As for the exterior design, the new Camry sports Toyota’s ‘hammerhead’ grille also seen on the Prius, Crown Sport and C-HR. The LED headlamps are also slimmer than before and integrate C-shaped daytime running lights, while discreet air curtains frame the sculpted lower intake that gets patterned trim on it.

Moving to the rear, the taillights mimic the C-shaped design seen at the front and are joined by a more spaced out ‘Camry script’ on the lipped boot lid. Elsewhere, the distinctive crease that previously connected the taillights to the bumper on the previous-generation model now terminates at the base of the boot aperture, while the number plate recess gets a reshape.

Inside, the overhauled dashboard does away with the previous car’s overlapping structures in favour of a simpler design that is headlined by a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system (lesser variants get an 8-inch unit). There’s also a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster (lesser variants get a 7-inch unit) ahead of the driver, along with a new steering wheel – 10-inch head-up display is fitted as standard on higher variants.

On the centre stack, the climate and comfort controls are all button-based (no more dials) and positioned higher above the central air vents. Progressing further down, we find a traditional gear lever, cupholders, additional vehicle controls and a partial partition on the side of the front passenger.

All variants of the 2025 Camry in the US will come with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which includes autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure assist, road sign assist, automatic high beam, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert. Adding on the Premium Plus Package with the XLE and XSE nets buyers traffic jam assist, front cross traffic alert, lane change assist, a panoramic view monitor as well as front and rear parking assist with automatic braking.

So, what are your thoughts on the new Camry? Is it better looking than the previous model and even the latest Honda Accord? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

