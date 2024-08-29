2024 Toyota Camry now in Singapore – first debut of ninth-gen in Southeast Asia; 231 PS 2.5L hybrid only

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / August 29 2024 2:43 pm

The ninth-generation (XV80) Toyota Camry has made its first Southeast Asian debut in Singapore, several months after the redesigned sedan made its global debut last November. Singapore gets the latest Camry in a sole Elegance variant with a hybrid powertrain, priced at SGD246,888 (about RM821k) inclusive of COE.

The Camry’s hybrid system features an A25A-FXS 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine serving up 188 PS (185 hp or 138 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 221 Nm of torque from 3,200 to 5,200 rpm. This is augmented by a 1VM electric motor making 136 PS (134 hp or 100 kW) and 208 Nm for a total system output of 231 PS (228 hp or 170 kW).

The front-wheel drive powertrain also utilises an electronic CVT and a lithium-ion battery, with the rated top speed being 180 km/h. The claimed fuel consumption is 5.1 l/100 km while CO2 emission is 115 g/km, the latter placing the Camry in the A2 banding of Singapore’s current Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES).

Standard equipment for the Singapore-spec Camry includes 18-inch wheels (235/45 profile tyres), LED headlamps with manual-levelling, LED DRLs, front and rear LED fog lamps, LED taillights, keyless entry and start, paddle shifters, powered front seats, a head-up display, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, selectable drive modes (Eco, Normal, Sport), rain-sensing wipers, leather seat upholstery, triple-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof.

Rear passengers also get the “tauke experience” with a touch panel integrated into the armrest, which controls things such as the powered seat recline, a rear sunshade, climate settings as well as audio settings. On the mention of touchscreens, there’s a 12.3-inch infotainment system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, with audio playback done through a nine-speaker JBL sound system.

The Camry comes standard with eight airbags and a host of active safety systems like autonomous emergency braking (with parking support), adaptive cruise control, Lane Tracing Assist, lane departure alert and auto high beam. Further assistance comes in the form of a blind spot monitor, a 360-degree camera and traffic sign recognition.

In its latest form, the Camry measures 4,920 mm long, 1,840 mm wide, 1,455 mm tall and with a wheelbase spanning 2,825 mm. Compared to the previous-generation Camry that we have here, the new model is 35 mm longer overall but retains the other dimensions as before. Boot space is up by scant seven litres to 500 litres.

As part of the redesign, the Camry sports the brand’s ‘hammerhead’ front that is also applied on recent models. Slimmer headlamps and C-shaped DRLs are highlights of the new face, along with discreet air curtains in the lower apron. The C-shaped theme is also applied to the taillights that is accompanied by a reshaped rear bumper, while the interior overhaul sees a simpler design.

Nine colours are offered in Singapore, namely Platinum White Pearl Mica, Silver Metallic, Precious Metal, Attitude Black Mica, Emotional Red 3, Previous Bronze and Dark Blue Mica, while the interior is available in three themes: Fromage, Black and Yellow Brown.

The Camry currently on sale in Malaysia is the eighth-generation (XV70) model that got a facelift back in February 2022. Are you hoping for the all-new model to come to our market soon? The D-segment sedan market here is pretty limited in terms of options with the exit of the Honda Accord, with remaining players being the Volkswagen Arteon and Mazda 6.

GALLERY: 2024 Toyota Camry Singapore brochure

