2025 Toyota Camry teased again – ninth-gen will debut on November 14 with all-wheel drive, hybrid power

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / November 10 2023 12:02 pm

After a little teasing, Toyota has now confirmed that the next-generation Camry will make its official global debut on November 14 this year. The upcoming XV80 model will replace the XV70 that has been since 2017 and was facelifted in 2020.

As you’d expect, the Japanese carmaker withholding on the details for now, although the new teaser image confirms the all-new Camry will be offered with hybrid power as well as all-wheel drive – this was also true of its predecessor.

Other cues noticed include what appears to be slimmer taillights and a revised typeface for the ‘Camry’ script on the boot lid. An earlier teaser image showed a front end with daytime running lights shaped similarly to what you’ll find on the latest Prius.

We can expect the Camry to ride on the TNGA (GA-K) platform and be offered with a variety of powertrains. Possibilities include an updated version of the 2.5 litre hybrid system, a few naturally-aspirated options, a 2.5 litre plug-in hybrid (as seen in the RAV4 PHEV) and maybe even a 2.4 litre turbo inline-four (used in a few Toyota models recently) as a substitute for the 3.5 litre V6 that may not meet today’s emissions standards.

