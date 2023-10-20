Toyota releases teaser image, of the next-gen Camry?

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / October 20 2023 11:38 am

Toyota USA has released a teaser image with the caption ‘What’s on the horizon?’. The image, posted above, has the filename ‘A New Dawn’. So, it’s a teaser of a new model then, but what?

There aren’t many clues, and just the shape of the front end and LED daytime running lights can be seen, but this could well be our first official look at the next-generation Toyota Camry.

The current XV70 Camry made its debut at the NAIAS in Detroit in January 2017, which means that in a couple of months, the global D-segment sedan will be seven years old. That’s the typical lifespan of a modern car, with a facelift in the middle to keep the momentum going. In Malaysia, the ‘Beautiful Monster’ was launched at KLIMS in November 2018, and we received the facelift in February 2022. Even the pre-facelift looks very handsome and current today.

Expect the new Camry to also ride on today’s TNGA (GA-K) platform. Available powertrain options include a 2.5L hybrid, a 2.5L plug-in hybrid as seen in the RAV4 PHEV and 2.4L turbo engine that makes 281 PS/430 Nm. The latter has been going into bigger Toyota models of late, as a replacement to the big 3.5L V6 that probably won’t meet any current FC and emissions standards.

