GIIAS 2023: Toyota RAV4 GR Sport PHEV launched – 306 PS plug-in hybrid; Safety Sense; from RM346k

In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 11 August 2023 9:52 am / 2 comments

Indonesia has welcome the Toyota RAV4 GR Sport PHEV, which is making its launch debut at this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). Priced at 1.15 billion rupiah (RM345,899), the SUV is the third most expensive electrified model in the local line-up after the hybrid version of the Alphard and the bZ4X.

The plug-in hybrid powertrain in the RAV4 is comprised of a A25A-FXS 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine with D4S fuel injection (port and direct) that develops 185 PS (182 hp or 136 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 227 Nm of torque from 3,200 to 3,700 rpm.

The mill is mated to an E-CVT and joined by a front electric motor rated at 182 PS (180 hp or 134 kW) and 270 Nm. Meanwhile, a second electric motor at the rear completes the E-Four all-wheel drive system and delivers 54 PS (54 hp or 40 kW) and 121 Nm on its own. Altogether, the total system output of the powertrain is 306 PS (302 hp or 225 kW).

Power for the electric motors is provided by a lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 18.1 kWh, and a full charge using the 6.6-kW onboard AC charger takes about 2.5 hours. Fully charged, the vehicle can run purely on electricity for up to 75 km following the WLTP cycle.

Being a GR Sport model, the RAV4 comes with distinctive styling touches to mark it out as the sporty offering. For starters, the grille gets a different insert and a GR emblem, while the front and rear bumpers have a different design, the latter accompanied by dual exhaust tips.

Elsewhere, there are fog lamp bezels, a set of 19-inch aluminium wheels in gloss black as well as GR-tuned suspension. Two exterior colours are offered, namely Platinum White Pearl and Emotional Red 2, both with a contrasting black roof.

Inside, you’ll find GR branding on the leather seats and steering wheel, while other features include dual-zone climate control, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster as well as a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The T Intouch telematics system is also part of the standard kit list, along with the comprehensive Toyota Safety Sense suite of advanced driver assistance systems (adaptive cruise control, auto high beam, autonomous emergency braking, etc.)

It appears Toyota Astra Motor isn’t expecting the RAV4 GR Sport PHEV to sell in huge numbers, as the model is listed as a spot order vehicle with an indent time of around three months. Disregarding the bZ4X, the RAV4 plug-in hybrid is the only other Toyota model in the current model range that can be plugged in, albeit at a price that is double or close to twice that of the hybrid versions of the Yaris Cross, Corolla Cross and Kijang Innova Zenix.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.