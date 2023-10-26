Toyota Crown Sedan FCEV – larger, luxury version of hydrogen-powered Mirai; Japan launch in November

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / October 26 2023 1:51 pm

The current Toyota Crown is split into four versions, namely the Crossover, Sport, Estate and Sedan, the last of which is pictured here at the ongoing Japan Mobility Show. This Crown Sedan is the only version that will be available as a FCEV (fuel cell electric vehicle) and is built on the same platform as the second-generation, hydrogen-powered Mirai.

Slated to be launched in November this year, the Crown Sedan measures It measures 5,030 mm long, 1,890 mm wide, 1,470 mm tall and has a wheelbase that spans 3,000 mm. The obvious comparison is against the previous iteration of the Crown that was only offered as a sedan, and that model is smaller as it is 4,910 mm long, 1,800 mm wide, 1,455 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,920 mm.

For a little more context, the current Mirai is smaller by comparison at 4,975 mm long, 1,885 mm wide, 1,470 mm tall and its wheelbase is 2,920 mm. Full technical details aren’t available yet, but given the shared Mirai underpinnings, which is the GA-L version of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), the Crown Sedan FCEV could also come with three hydrogen tanks that provide a range of up to 850 km.

The Mirai generates power through a fuel cell stack rated at 174 PS (128 kW) to charge a 1.2-kWh lithium-ion battery, which then juices an electric motor that drives the rear wheels with 182 PS (180 hp or 134 kW) and 300 Nm of torque. A petrol hybrid powertrain will also be available as an alternative to the FCEV.

Visually, the Crown Sedan features a large front intake decorated with vertical slats, hammerhead-style LED headlamps with a light bar linking the clusters, modest chrome accents, large 20-inch wheels, full-width LED taillights and a sloping roofline.

The interior reflects the Crown’s prestigious past, with wood panels adorning the dashboard and centre console and generous amounts of leather upholstery. You’ll also find grab handles on the back of the front seats and a sizeable rear armrest with an integrated display.

For the driver, dual 12.3-inch displays act as the instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen, while rear passengers appear to get quite a bit of legroom. The VIP/boss/tauke seated in the left rear seat will get even more with the front left seat brought all the way forward, with buttons to enable this located on the right side of the front seat. Given the Century sedan is the second-most expensive new Toyota on sale in Japan, the Crown Sedan is compromise for that chauffeur-driven experience.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.