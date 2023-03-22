In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Anthony Lim / 22 March 2023 10:20 am / 9 comments

Sarawak is receiving three more units of the second-generation Toyota Mirai, with UMW Toyota Motor set to hand over the hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to three deputy premiers in Kuching today. The cars will be used by deputy premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian as official vehicles, the Borneo Post reports.

This follows on the first Mirai that was presented to state premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg earlier this year. When receiving the vehicle in January, he described the hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle as one of the state’s efforts to use green energy. During the January presentation, UMW Toyota Motor also handed over four units of the Mirai to SEDC Energy.

The second-generation Mirai went on sale in Japan back in December 2020, emerging as a whole new RWD luxury sedan compared to its predecessor. Underpinning the current Mirai is the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform in its full-size, longitudinal layout (GA-L) form. Hydrogen is stored in three tanks – up from the first-gen Mirai’s two tanks – enabling a range of up to 850 km for the current model.

Last September, it was reported that Sarawak is planning to begin large-scale commercial production and export of hydrogen by 2027. Additionally, an assembly plant for hydrogen fuel-cell EVs will be built in Kuching, a report last July indicated.

In April last year, Petroleum Sarawak (Petros) launched its first multi-fuel station, offering the refuelling option for hydrogen in addition to conventional petrol and diesel fuels as well as EV charging points, in 22 kW AC and up to 60 kW DC forms.

GALLERY: Toyota Mirai, Japanese market