Sarawak is receiving three more units of the second-generation Toyota Mirai, with UMW Toyota Motor set to hand over the hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to three deputy premiers in Kuching today. The cars will be used by deputy premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian as official vehicles, the Borneo Post reports.
This follows on the first Mirai that was presented to state premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg earlier this year. When receiving the vehicle in January, he described the hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle as one of the state’s efforts to use green energy. During the January presentation, UMW Toyota Motor also handed over four units of the Mirai to SEDC Energy.
The second-generation Mirai went on sale in Japan back in December 2020, emerging as a whole new RWD luxury sedan compared to its predecessor. Underpinning the current Mirai is the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform in its full-size, longitudinal layout (GA-L) form. Hydrogen is stored in three tanks – up from the first-gen Mirai’s two tanks – enabling a range of up to 850 km for the current model.
Last September, it was reported that Sarawak is planning to begin large-scale commercial production and export of hydrogen by 2027. Additionally, an assembly plant for hydrogen fuel-cell EVs will be built in Kuching, a report last July indicated.
In April last year, Petroleum Sarawak (Petros) launched its first multi-fuel station, offering the refuelling option for hydrogen in addition to conventional petrol and diesel fuels as well as EV charging points, in 22 kW AC and up to 60 kW DC forms.
GALLERY: Toyota Mirai, Japanese market
Comments
I don’t understand why government is pushing so hard on EV. By right we should be pushing for hydrogen. Sarawak is forward thinking in this. We are relying heavily on coal and dam for power. Once EV increase, I don’t think the govt will keep on subsidizing electric tariff. So much rare earth is required to develop the batteries alone.
If we push hard for hydrgen but the rest of the world goes EV, production costs will be sky high due to the low volume. Not many will be able to afford it.
Who is “the rest of the world”? China is pushing EV’s, because 70% of all batteries used in EV’s worldwide are made in China. As 40% of an EV’s value is the battery, China will win at every battery EV produced worldwide.
Because the current government is useless.
Kih3. The past goverment is better because got 1MDB scandal, made malaysia famous, LOL
Currently the industry is not able to scale up green hydrogen production. Most of the hydrogen in the market is produced from methane which is also a green house gas.. To have a TRUE green hydrogen, it has to be made using renewable energy source.
As much as I believe Hydrogen is the way to go in the future, it will take time.. BEV is probably a transitional phase before we get more hydrogen powered cars in the future.
EV is the new auto mafia. Toyota has been vocal about the hydrogen fuel for almost a decade. Now BMW has teamed up with them on Hydrogen technology. For all the cry on EV and clean energy we doubt we have have the proper laws to dispose this “e-waste”. the following link is a good read – https://www.wired.com/story/cars-going-electric-what-happens-used-batteries
Bro I hope you do realise that Hydrogen is not free from the sky and it takes a lot of energy / electricity to separate Hydrogen atoms from Water H2O while it is also very dangerous if not stored properly.
However EV is just a compliment of what we already have in our power grid created centuries ago and widely available where humans are location generally in our country.
hydrogen powered is also known as FCEV or Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle.
it is still an EV, though it makes do without the need to recharge using plug. instead hydrogen is used in a sophisticated way to produce electricity to charge the battery packs. therefore, still requires rare earth either lithium or nickel to make the batteries.