Malaysia vs Kyrgyzstan 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers tomorrow night – LRT Bukit Jalil operations extended

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / November 15 2023 12:40 pm

Malaysia will take on Kyrgyzstan in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match tomorrow night (November 16) at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, and it is anticipated that a large crowd will show up for the game, which doubles up as a 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualification match.

As usual with big football matches, Rapid KL will cater to fans with extended LRT operation hours. The rail operator says that LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling Line operations from the Bukit Jalil LRT station will be extended tomorrow night till 12.30 am. The match kicks off at 9pm.

All connecting stations will also have extended hours. Rapid KL reminds riders to use Touch n Go cards and ensure that there’s sufficient credit.

As for the match itself, Harimau Malaya is currently ranked 137 in the world while the team from Central Asia is ranked 97, but midfielder Brendan Gan believes that the Group D opener is winnable, along with next week’s match against Taiwan.

“We know we have two tough games coming up but they are winnable for us, we feel. We have to stay confident, believe in what the coaching staff have put forth for us and cross it when it comes to game time,” the Selangor captain said, reported by NST.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.