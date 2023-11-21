Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / November 21 2023 3:47 pm

For one night only, Coldplay will perform live in Malaysia at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium. Many have been counting down the days to the Malaysian leg of the band’s Music Of The Spheres world tour, and there’s just one more day on the calendar to cross off – tomorrow is November 22.

Needless to say, the Bukit Jalil National Stadium and surrounding areas will be congested, and that’s before factoring in the daily evening rain. So if you have tickets (lucky you!) but have not figured out how to get there yet, perhaps the LRT is a wise choice.

As usual with big concerts and football matches, Rapid KL will cater to fans with extended LRT operation hours. The rail operator says that LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling Line operations from the Bukit Jalil LRT station will be extended tomorrow night till 1am (Nov 23).

All connecting stations will also have extended hours. Rapid KL reminds riders to use Touch n Go cards and ensure that there’s sufficient credit. Enjoy the show!

