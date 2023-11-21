2024 GWM Tank 700 Hi4-T debuts in China – off-road SUV with 3.0L V6 PHEV system; 525 PS and 750 Nm

Posted in Cars, Great Wall Motor, International News / By Gerard Lye / November 21 2023 4:44 pm

Great Wall Motors (GWM) has introduced the new Tank 700 Hi4-T at this year’s Auto Guangzhou, which will initially be offered in ‘Limited Edition’ guise. Pre-orders have already started in China and only 70 units will be offered in the first batch of ‘Limited Edition’ units, each priced at 700,000 yuan (RM456,634).

The Tank brand was launched by GWM in 2021, with the first model being the Tank 300. Previously a model under Wey, which itself is a brand under GWM, Tank has since grown in popularity enough to become its own independent brand. The model line-up currently includes the Tank 300, 400 and 500, with the 700 being the latest to be added.

No prizes for guessing the Tank 700 to be an off-road SUV, and a large one at that, measuring in at 5,113 mm long, 2,061 mm wide, 1,952 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 3,000 mm according to CarNewsChina. It also has a water wading depth of 970 mm when put in a specific drive mode – 900 mm in normal mode.

Design-wise, there’s clear inspiration from the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, with the Tank 700 sporting a similarly boxy shape, chunky wheel arches as well as sharp lines and creases. The SUV also gets quite a few carbon-fibre pieces on the exterior, including on the front bumper, bonnet, roof and a rear spoiler.

Riding on 22-inch wheels, the Tank 700 is a body-on-frame vehicle that is powered by the company’s Hi4-T plug-in hybrid system. This already exists for the Tank 400 and 500, but the 700’s version is the first to be based around a 3.0 litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine rather than a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four unit.

On its own, the V6 serves up 364 PS (360 hp or 268 kW) and 500 Nm of torque. The electric motor is integrated into a nine-speed automatic transmission to form what the company calls a P2 layout, resulting in a total system output of 525 PS (517 hp or 386 kW) and 750 Nm. In electric-only mode, the Tank 700’s 37.1-kWh battery in the rear provides an estimated range of 90 km.

