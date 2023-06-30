Mercedes-Benz G500 Final Edition – last V8, non-AMG G-Class, only 1,500 units; AMG G63 gets Grand Edition

In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 30 June 2023 2:50 pm / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz is waving goodbye to the V8 inside the G500 by presenting this, the new G500 Final Edition. Limited to just 1,500 units, the Final Edition is being introduced 30 years after the German carmaker first slotted a V8 into the G-Class, which saw the debut of the 500 GE V8 at the 1993 Geneva Motor Show.

“The Final Edition is our 30th birthday gift for the G500, which in 1993 was considered the trendsetter and harbinger of the high-end off-roader in the luxury class. With its exclusive equipment details, the limited special model is also a fitting parting gift from the V8 biturbo engine in the G500,” said Emmerich Schiller, chairman of the managing board of Mercedes-Benz G GmbH and head of the Off-Road Vehicle Division at Mercedes-Benz.

Mechanically, the 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 used in the Final Edition is no different from a regular G500, providing 421 PS (416 hp or 310 kW) and 610 Nm of torque. This is paired with a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission as well as an all-wheel drive system.

Special touches that mark the Final Edition include 20-inch AMG light-alloy wheels in a five-twin-spoke design with a high-sheen finish. These are either painted in body colour or black depending on the chosen exterior paint finish, of which there are three options, namely Obsidian Black metallic, Opalith White magno and Olive magno – the last two are from the Manufaktur palette.

Mercedes-Benz will offer 500 units of each colour, all of which come with special ‘Final Edition’ lettering and an embossed logo on the doorknobs. There is also a logo projector in the side mirrors that projects the ‘G’ logo and the words ‘Stronger Than Time’, while the spare wheel ring is in high-gloss chrome to complement other parts featuring the same finish. For good measure, an exclusive indoor car cover is also provided to buyers.

Inside, you’ll find ‘Final Edition’ branding on the illuminated door sills as well as the passenger grab handles. Even the key fob gets a genuine silver coin in the form of an edition-specific plaque to make sure those at the dinner table know you have the commemorative model.

Other standard features that come with the Final Edition are the Superior Line package, Burmester surround sound system, Active Multicontour Seat Package Plus and the new Manufaktur full leather package, which brings Nappa leather to nearly every part of the cabin, including the roof lining and luggage compartment. The leather package comes in different colour combinations corresponding to the vehicle’s chosen exterior colour.

Production of the Final Edition is set to begin from September this year until March 2024, with each unit retailing for 196,350 euros (about RM996k). While the G500 is set to lose its V8, you can still get the brawny engine if you go for the AMG versions of the luxury off-roader.

If the Mercedes-AMG G63 is what you want, there’s a special edition of that too. Making its debut alongside the G500 Final Edition is the G63 Grand Edition that is limited to 1,000 units. Again, the powertrain is unchanged, so you’ll still get an uprated 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 with 585 PS (577 hp or 430 kW) and 850 Nm.

The Grand Edition is distinguished from a regular G63 by its the AMG logo and Mercedes star, is finished in in Kalaharigold magno for the first time, as is the Affalterbach emblem emblazoned on the bonnet as well as the inlays in the front and rear bumpers, the optical underride protection in the front, the Mercedes star in the spare wheel inlay and the spare wheel ring.

The wheels here are 22-inch AMG forged units with a cross-spoke design in tech gold (with matching Mercedes star) and a matte black central locking nut. As with the Final Edition, a special indoor car cover is provided with each purchase of the Grand Edition, which is priced at 228,896 euros (about RM1.16 million).

Inside, you’ll find a contrast of black and gold, including the G Manufaktur seats that are trimmed in black Nappa leather with contrasting gold stitching. Dedicated plaques on the backrests also follow this theme, while other touches are grab handles trimmed in Nappa leather, a carbon inlay for the front passenger grab handle with ‘Grand Edition’ branding, carbon-fibre trim and Dinamica microfibre-trimmed steering wheel with a G63 plaque.

GALLERY: Mercedes-Benz G500 Final Edition

GALLERY: Mercedes-AMG G63 Grand Edition