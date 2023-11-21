2024 Hyundai Tucson facelift – fewer but bigger hidden LED DRLs, new Ioniq EV-style cockpit with gear stalk

Posted in Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Danny Tan / November 21 2023 12:48 pm

Time flies. The fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson first surfaced in late 2020, which means it’s three years old and ripe for a facelift. And here it is, the refreshed 2024 Tucson that will make its European debut in early 2024.

Hyundai says that the facelift ‘showcases a more dynamic appearance that embodies the company’s progressive vision for future mobility’. Big words, but the NX4 Tucson does look very futuristic, and the “Parametric Dynamics” design language has been retained for the facelift, with minor tweaks.

So minor that you might not be able to tell the original and facelift apart if they’re not side-by-side. The front fascia features a bold interplay of thin, angular lines in the radiator grille, complemented by hidden “Parametric Jewel” daytime running lights. Compared to the pre-facelift, the grille elements are more sparse now and so are the DRLs – there were four LEDs in a line, now there’s three, but they’re larger and rounder in shape.

Facelift (left) has fewer LED DRLs, but they’re larger; grille is more sparse

The re-profiled bumper is more angular, and so are the headlamp cutouts. The slim piece of silver ‘skid plate’ extends from end-to-end now. There are also redesigned wheels and at the back, the skid plate is now integrated into the bumper moulding and enlarged horizontally, echoing the front end. Overall, it’s a slightly more rugged, more Santa Cruz look.

The changes are more substantial inside, where the facelift gets a new dashboard that’s more in the style of the Ioniq 5 and 6 EVs. The ‘waterfall’ design of the original makes way for a conjoined dual-screen horizontal layout, with a matching full-width AC vent strip. The steering is new too – the fresh one is a three-spoke unit that omits the Hyundai logo, like in the Ioniq EVs.

The gear selection buttons on the centre console are no more, replaced by a stalk on the steering column. The result is a very open area between the front seats with plenty of space for storage.

In Malaysia, the fourth-generation Tuscon was launched earlier this month at PACE. We’re have three variants to choose from, starting with the base 2.0 Lite (RM158,888) with a 156 PS/192 Nm 2.0L naturally aspirated engine, followed by the 1.6T Plus (RM178,888) and the range-topping 1.6T Max at RM195,888. The latter two are powered by a 180 PS/265 Nm 1.6L turbo engine with seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox (6AT for 2.0L).

Unlike Europe, Malaysia gets the Tucson in long-wheelbase guise, which is the version sold in the US. At 4,630 mm long and 1,865 mm wide, the Hyundai C-segment SUV is 7 mm longer and 10 mm wider than the current/outgoing Honda CR-V. Its 2,755 mm wheelbase is 95 mm longer than the Honda and boot space is 582 litres, expandable to 1,903 litres with the rear seats folded down.

GALLERY: 2024 Hyundai Tucson 1.6T Max, Malaysia spec

