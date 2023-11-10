2024 Hyundai Tucson launched in Malaysia – 2.0 NA and 1.6T; LWB; three variants; priced from RM159k

Posted in Cars, Hyundai, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / November 10 2023 10:03 am

The fourth-generation (NX4) Hyundai Tucson has been officially launched in Malaysia following its public debut at last weekend’s paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) – order taking for the fully-imported (CBU) five-seat SUV began a day before the event.

Buyers will have three variants to choose from, starting with the base 2.0 Lite that retails for RM158,888 on-the-road without insurance. This is followed by the 1.6T Plus at RM178,888 and the range-topping 1.6T Max at RM195,888.

Malaysia gets the Tucson in long-wheelbase guise, which is the version that is also sold in the United States. Built on the N3 platform, the redesigned SUV is larger when compared to its predecessor with the following dimensions:

Length: 4,630 mm

Width: 1,865 mm

Height: 1,665 mm

Wheelbase: 2,755 mm

Boot space: 582 litres expandable to 1,903 litres with the rear seats folded down

As for available engines, the Tucson is offered with both naturally-aspirated and turbocharged options from the Smartstream family that correspond to the variant names. Regardless of engine type, every variant comes with four selectable drive modes (Eco, Normal, Sport and Smart). Here’s what the line-up is like:

2.0 Lite – Smartstream G2.0 MPI

Engine: 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol

Engine output: 156 PS at 6,200 rpm and 192 Nm at 4,500 rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic; FWD

0-100 km/h time: 11.4 seconds

Top speed: 181 km/h

1.6T Plus and 1.6T Max – Smartstream G1.6 T-GDI

Engine: 1.6 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol

Engine output: 180 PS at 5,500 rpm and 265 Nm from 1,500 to 4,500 rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed dual-clutch; FWD

0-100 km/h time: 8.8 seconds

Top speed: 201 km/h

In terms of standard equipment, the 2.0 Lite comes with 17-inch alloy wheels (235/65 profile tyres), LED MFR (Multi Face Reflector) headlamps, bulb-type taillights, fabric seat upholstery, manual seats, a leather steering wheel, a Supervision 4.25-inch multi-info display, an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, six speakers, keyless entry and start (with remote start), a rear-view camera and manual air-conditioning.

The list continues with seven airbags, ABS, ESC, hill start assist, rear parking sensors, Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW), Safe Exit Warning (SEW) and Rear Occupant Alert (ROA). Driver assistance systems fitted to the 2.0 Lite include passive cruise control and an auto hold function for the electronic parking brake.

For an extra RM20,000 you can upgrade to the mid-spec 1.6T Plus, which not only get the turbocharged engine, but also 19-inch alloys (with 235/55 profile tyres), leather seat upholstery, an eight-way powered driver’s seat, paddle shifters as well as a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Add on another RM17,000 on top of the 1.6T Plus and you arrive at the 1.6T Max that gets a lot more equipment. These include front parking sensors, LED combination taillights, aluminium roof rails, 8-way powered front seats with heating and ventilation functions, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, a powered tailgate, an electrochromic rear-view mirror, rain-sensing wipers and a wireless charging pad.

More significant is the addition of more advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which are absent on the other two variants. The systems include Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with stop & go, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with junction support (Hyundai’s AEB), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA), High Beam Assist (HBA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) and motion sensing for the ROA.

The Tucson is offered in five exterior colours, namely Amazon Gray Metallic, Phantom Black Pearl, Creamy White Pearl, Crimson Red Pearl and Silky Bronze Metallic. However, only the 1.6T variants get all these hues, with the base 2.0 Lite missing out on Crimson Red Pearl and Silky Bronze Metallic.

For the first 100 customers who book a Tucson before December 31, 2023, they will receive a complimentary extended warranty (five years/300,000 km) and free service package (three years/50,000 km). Following this, the package will cost RM10,000 and warranty returns to the regular two-year, 50,000-km coverage.

Given the specs and pricing, would you pick the Tucson over rivals like the Mazda CX-5 (due for a facelift soon) and the Honda CR-V (due for a full model change)? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

2024 Hyundai Tucson spec sheet; click to enlarge

GALLERY: 2024 Hyundai Tucson 1.6T Max

