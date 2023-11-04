2024 Hyundai Tucson on display in Malaysia at PACE – 2.0L NA and 1.6L Turbo, 6AT and 7DCT; 3 variants

Posted in Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Gerard Lye / November 4 2023 10:46 am

Following the start of order taking for the fourth-generation (NX4) Hyundai Tucson yesterday, the redesigned five-seat SUV is now making its first public debut at this weekend’s paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) which is happening at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from November 4-5.

Three variants of the Tucson are being offered, all of which come fully imported (CBU) from South Korea. No pricing to report until an official launch takes place, but we do have detailed specifications for each variant.

The base option is called the 2.0 Lite and it comes with 17-inch alloy wheels (235/65 profile tyres), LED MFR (Multi Face Reflector) headlamps, bulb-type taillights, fabric seat upholstery, manual seats, a leather steering wheel, a Supervision 4.25-inch multi-info display, an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, six speakers, keyless entry and start (with remote start), a rear-view camera and manual air-conditioning.

The list continues with seven airbags, ABS, ESC, hill start assist, rear parking sensors, Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW), Safe Exit Warning (SEW) and Rear Occupant Alert (ROA). Passive cruise control and an auto hold function for the electronic parking brake are the only driver assistance systems fitted to the 2.0 Lite.

If you step up to the mid-spec 1.6T Plus, the kit list is improved with the addition of 19-inch alloys (with 235/55 profile tyres), leather seat upholstery, an eight-way powered driver’s seat, paddle shifters as well as a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Sitting at the very top of the line-up is the 1.6T Max, which improves upon the 1.6T Plus by adding front parking sensors, LED combination taillights, aluminium roof rails, 8-way powered front seats with heating and ventilation functions, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, a powered tailgate, an electrochromic rear-view mirror, rain-sensing wipers, and a wireless charging pad.

The 1.6T Max is the only one that comes with more advanced driver assistance systems, including Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with stop & go, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with junction support, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA), High Beam Assist (HBA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) and motion sensing for the ROA.

The latest Tucson is built on the N3 platform and we’re getting it in long-wheelbase form, just like in the United States. All variants come standard with four drive modes (Eco, Normal, Sport and Smart) and engines from the Smartstream family, with two versions available. Here are all the key specifications:

Dimensions

Length: 4,630 mm

Width: 1,865 mm

Height: 1,665 mm

Wheelbase: 2,755 mm

Boot space: 582 litres expandable to 1,903 litres with the rear seats folded down

2.0 Lite – Smartstream G2.0 MPI

Engine: 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol

Engine output: 156 PS at 6,200 rpm and 192 Nm at 4,500 rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic; FWD

0-100 km/h time: 11.4 seconds

Top speed: 181 km/h

1.6T Plus and 1.6T Max – Smartstream G1.6 T-GDI

Engine: 1.6 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol

Engine output: 180 PS at 5,500 rpm and 265 Nm from 1,500 to 4,500 rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed dual-clutch; FWD

0-100 km/h time: 8.8 seconds

Top speed: 201 km/h

Both 1.6T variants can be ordered in a choice of five colours, including Amazon Gray Metallic, Phantom Black Pearl, Creamy White Pearl, Crimson Red Pearl and Silky Bronze Metallic, although the last two are not available for the 2.0 Lite.

If you’ve been waiting for the all-new Tucson, it’s here now and you can get up close with it at PACE 2023, so head on over to SCCC this weekend from November 4-5.

2024 Hyundai Tucson spec sheet; click to enlarge

