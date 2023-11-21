smart Malaysia targets up to 1,000 EV sales in 2024 – over 500 #1 bookings at launch; 60% chose the Brabus

Posted in Cars, Local News, smart / By Gerard Lye / November 21 2023 6:26 pm

The smart #1 makes its Malaysian launch debut today, and you can find everything you need to know about the electric vehicle (EV) over here. At today’s event, Pro-Net – a subsidiary of Proton – revealed it received over 500 bookings at the time the #1 officially went on sale.

As a brief recap, order taking for the #1 began on September 19, 2023 and it is being offered in three variants. The base #1 Pro retails for RM189,000 on-the-road without insurance, while the #1 Premium goes for RM219,000 and the range-topping Brabus at RM249,000.

Of the three variants offered, the Brabus is the most popular among smart customers, with 60% of orders being for the performance model. Deliveries of the #1 will start from tomorrow, with 300 units forming the first batch of cars to arrive here. If you didn’t place an early booking, the waiting period is currently at about a month.

Pro-Net also pointed out that it is targeting #1 sales to be between 800 to 1,000 units in 2024, which it estimates to account for 10% of the local EV market in the year. For some context, 274 EVs were sold in Malaysia in 2021, with the figure jumping to 2,631 units in 2022. The figure for 2023 is expected to be much higher, as stated by the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) last December.

Are you among those who have placed a booking for the #1? Which variant did you opt for and are you satisfied with what you’re getting for your money? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

