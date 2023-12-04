Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV to launch Dec 6 in Malaysia

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV to launch Dec 6 in Malaysia

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has released a teaser for an upcoming EV for the Malaysian market, and based on what’s visible of its silhouette, this will be the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV that made its global debut in October last year.

December 6, 2023 is the date stated for its Malaysian market debut, and this will come a little over one month after its larger sibling, the EQS SUV was launched in Malaysia in EQS 580 4Matic guise.

In terms of exterior size, the EQE SUV measures 4,946 mm long, 1,961 mm wide, 1,512 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 3,120 mm. For comparison, the larger EQS SUV is 5,125 mm long, 1,959 mm wide and 1,718 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,210 mm.

From its global debut, the EQE SUV was announced with three powertrain variants, these being the EQE350+ that is a single-motor RWD variant with 292 PS and 565 Nm, capable of 480 km to 590 km of range on the WLTP cycle. Next one up is the EQE350 4Matic, a dual-motor AWD that has the same 292 PS but more torque at 765 Nm, with range being the trade-off at 459 km to 558 km WLTP.

Topping the regular EQE SUV line-up, that is before stepping up into the AMG category is the EQE500 4Matic that gets 408 PS and 858 Nm from its dual-motor, AWD configuration. This also means it has the shortest battery range at 460 km to 547 km. All variants from the global debut were announced with the 90.6 kWh battery.

In terms of recharging, the EQE SUV can be recharged via a Type 2 AC connection at up to 11 kW as standard, yielding a full charge in 11 hours, or optionally, up to 22 kW, which brings a full charge in 4.25 hours. On the DC fast charging side, this is supported at up to 170 kW which enables a 10-80% recharge in 32 minutes, or the topping up of 250 km of range in 15 minutes.

Inside, there is 1,030 mm of rear legroom and 520 litres of luggage capacity, or up to 1,675 litres with the rear seats folded. From debut, the EQE SUV was announced with the Electric Art and AMG Line trim specifications.

For safety kit, the EQE SUV was announced at its global debut with Attention Assist, Active Brake Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Parking Package (with a rear-view camera) and Speed Limit Assist as standard.

Optionally available are the Assistance Package which brings Active Distance Assist Distronic, Blind Spot Assist and Active Lane Keeping Assist, while the Driving Assist Plus Package adds Active Steering Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Emergency Stop Assist, cross-traffic functions, Evasive Steering Assist and Pre-Safe Plus.

For comparison, its lower-riding sibling, the EQE350+ AMG Line arrived in Malaysia priced from RM419,988 on-the-road without insurance. How much do you think the EQE SUV will be priced in Malaysia?

GALLERY: Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

