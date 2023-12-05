Works ministry received 5,440 road-related complaints through MyJalan mobile app as of November 30

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / December 5 2023 2:53 pm

The ministry of works (KKR) has received 5,440 complaints regarding damaged roads as of November 30, as submitted to the MyJalan mobile application that was launched on August 24, Bernama has reported.

Of the 5,440 complaints received by the works ministry, 1,435 were related to roads managed by the ministry and the remaining 4,005 complaints were related to roads under the supervision of other authorities, according to Bernama. In September, 1,000 complaints were received by the works ministry through the app in the two weeks since the mobile app’s launch.

“Through Budget 2024, KKR will get an allocation of RM2.8 billion for the maintenance of roads and bridges on federal routes, in line with KKR’s commitment to enhance the MyJalan KKR campaign,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, the tongue- and groove-shaped concrete drains used by the department of public works (JKR) – an innovation for more quality and effective drainage installation works – have been implemented in 35 JKR projects, particularly on the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia.

Attention is also being paid to smart traffic lights equipped with smart cameras at selected intersections nationwide, especially in crowded areas, Nanta said.

