Stellantis working on hydrogen combustion engines to cater for users who struggle with EV charging

Posted in International News / By Mick Chan / December 6 2023 1:11 pm

Yamaha-developed hydrogen Toyota 5.0 litre V8 engine

Automotive group Stellantis is working on hydrogen combustion engines as one of four alternative solutions to zero-emissions driving, said CEO Carlos Tavares as reported by Autocar.

The carmaker is working to diversify the types of powertrains that are usable under the decarbonisation rules laid out by the European Union, and Tavares criticised legislators for their ‘brutal’ methods in moving carmakers away from fossil fuels and directing them towards EVs, and Stellantis is diversifying its powertrain options for those who struggle with EV charging.

“The real competition is starting between fuel cell, EVs, hydrogen internal combustion engines and even synthetic fuels. We will see in the next few years what is going to be the best solution for the citizens,” Tavares said.

The CEO did not reveal which models in the group’s product line-up would be sold with hydrogen combustion engines, however Stellantis already has the K0 range of mid-size vans on sale with a choice of hydrogen fuel-cell powertrain, according to Autocar.

Combustion engines powered by hydrogen and synthetic fuels are being promoted by European manufacturers and suppliers, and to that end a consortium named the Hydrogen Engine Alliance was formed to champion the case for internal combustion engines.

The Hydrogen Engine Alliance is comprised of OEMs including Daimler Truck, Claas, Isuzu, JCB and MAN, along with suppliers including Bosch, BorgWarner and Dana, reports Autocar.

Hydrogen combustion powertrains have also been trialled by Toyota, with the Hiace Hydrogen Prototype that was announced last month for a customer pilot programme that begins in Australia.

Before that, the Corolla Cross Hydrogen Concept was shown at GIIAS 2023, showcasing high-pressure hydrogen direct injection technology that has been adapted for the 1.6 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine from the GR Corolla, a version of which in a Corolla Sport has finished a five-hour endurance race in Japan.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.